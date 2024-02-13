Celeb Favourite Food Dishes And Recipes For A Flavourful Treat

Advertisement

If you are wanting to try new recipes and are on a lookout for distinctive dishes and cuisine, look no further. Bollywood celebrities, throughout the years, have given us multiple options. Meaning, many Bollywood celebs have often spoken about their favourite delicacy, and we have got a list for you. Have a look.

Deepika Padukone - Rasam and rice, Ema Datshi

The actress has repeatedly spoken about her love for Rasam and rice and South Indian food in general. Also, recently, a video of the actress went viral where she was seen talking about a dish called ema datshi. She says it's a delicious dish that combines the best of both worlds - hot chillies and creamy cheese.

For the unversed, Ema Datshi is the national dish of Bhutan and it is a flavorful and spicy delight that reflects the country's unique culinary traditions. The name "Ema Datshi" translates to "chilies and cheese" in Dzongkha, the language of Bhutan. This iconic dish is a staple in Bhutanese households and embodies the country's love for spicy food.

Ranbir Kapoor - Dal chawal and chicken curry

Nothing can be as comforting as home cooked food. Ranbir Kapoor has also talked about the same as he expressed his love for dal chawal and chicken curry with a dash of ghee on top.

Priyanka Chopra - Mushroom omelet

A video which recently went viral showed the actress talking about one of her favourite dishes. She also showed the audience as to how she makes it from scratch. The result was a tender, juicy, omelet, which garnered a massive fan base among foodies.

Alia Bhatt - Curd rice

Alia Bhat has often talked about her love for tadke waale dahi-chawal. After the video went viral, Alia shared a video of herself making a curry leaves’ tempered beetroot salad and chia pudding.

Shah Rukh Khan - Dal Chawal

Shahrukh Khan has often spoken about loving home-cooked meals. In an AskSRK session, the actor was asked what three foods he would choose if that is all that he could consume all this life. He responded, “Daal chawal onions.”