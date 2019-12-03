Mumbai: Best Restaurants In The City To Try Some Hot And Delicious Japanese Food

Japanese cuisine does not spare out on offering healthy and nutritious delicacies. As it is termed as one of the world’s most famous cuisines, Japanese food offers a range of healthy options for fitness freaks. There are many restaurants serving tasty Japanese food in Mumbai. Many prestigious names of dishes from Japanese cuisine are served in these famous Japanese restaurants in the city, with a modern concept. Here are our favourite picks-

Best Japanese restaurants in the city to visit

The Fatty Bao

This place mainly serves Japanese, Sushi, and Asian cuisine in its restaurants. The most famous food items here are Cocktails, Spicy Mushroom Sushi, Prawn Dim Sums, Panna Cotta, Chicken Gyoza, Mushroom Ramen, and Kiwi Margarita. So, if you visit this place, make sure to try one of these items.

Location: Ground Floor, Summerville, Junction of 14th and 33rd Road, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Timings: 12 noon – 3:15 pm, 7:00 pm – 1:00 am

KOKO

KOKO is a restaurant that serves specifically Japanese and Asian cuisines. Hence, the tastiest food dishes here are Sushi, Cocktails, Dumplings, Turnip Cake, Truffle, Jasmine Rice, and Fish.

Location: C 2, Trade World, Ground Floor, Kamala Mills, Near Radio Mirchi Office, SB Road, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Timings: 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm, 7:00 pm – 1:00 am

Global Fusion

Japanese, Chinese, Asian, and also delicious North Indian cuisines are served at this restaurant in Worli. The best items served here include Sushi, Dumplings, Chicken Manchow Soup, Sashimi, Sea Food, Coffee, Brownie.

Location: 312B, 3rd Floor, Atria Mall, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai

Timings: 12 noon – 3:30 pm, 7:00 pm – 12:30 am

Kofuku

This restaurant only serves tasty and healthy Japanese food. The most ordered food items from the menu in this place are Sushi, Miso Soup, Ramen, Sashimi, Tempura Prawns, Salmon Maki, and Sake. So, a visit to this place will give you an exclusive Japanese treat that you will enjoy a lot.

Location: 6th Floor, Suburbia Mall, Next To Shoppers Stop, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Timings: 12 noon – 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm – 11:30 pm

