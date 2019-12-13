Check Out The 3 Best Eateries In New Delhi's Connaught Place To Appease Your Food Palette

Connaught Place is considered to be Delhi's cultural hub. It is widely known for the delicious food that is offered in its locality. The dining options in this area is extensive and it ranges from budget-friendly to expensive ones. While visiting Connaught Place, one must definitely try out the great food offered in the place. This amazing locality has some of Delhi's top restaurants. Here, we have compiled a list for you-

Ambrosia Bliss

Ambrosia Bliss is a delightful place known for its warm and ambient environment. The restaurant also constitutes of a night club and bar inside, giving its visitors some more reasons to be there. Ambrosia Bliss is considered to be amongst the largest restaurant in Connaught Place. It has two terraces and a spacious interior. The place is best known for its Afghani Manto and Vegetarian Bolognese from a varied menu.

Cha Bar

Cha Bar is an incredible place for a book lover. The place is quiet and has an extensive collection of books from every genre. The restaurant is a neighbour of Oxford Bookstore and visitors are treated with a wide range of novels from the bookstore. Many books and coffee lovers visit Cha Bar to experience the surreal feeling of silence and creativity.

Berco’s

Berco's offers the best Chinese and Thai dishes in the locality and is amongst the best Chinese offering restaurants of the capital. The menu of this place specializes in authentic Chinese cuisine, using traditional cooking methods and fresh ingredients. The place is best known for its chicken drumsticks and Singapore noodles. The interiors of this wondrous place are inspired by Chinese culture, with Chinese art and paintings on the wall.

