Ajmer: Ambrosia, Mango Masala And Other Top Restaurants To Try During Your Visit

Ajmer is located in the royal state of Rajasthan. The city also has an important Islamic pilgrimage site due to which it receives a huge footfall every year from tourists all over the world. The shrine of the Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti is in Ajmer. Apart from markets and pilgrimage sites, there are plenty of good restaurants to dine in Ajmer. Here is a list of some of the finest restaurants in Ajmer.

Best places to eat in Ajmer

Ambrosia

The restaurant is on the rooftop of the Ambrosia Hotel and offers a great view of the city. They also provide an outdoor sitting to their customers. The ambience of the restaurants is considered to be decent by a lot of customers. A fine meal at the restaurant might end up giving you a great experience for a lifetime. It is located near JLN Hospital, Lohagal Road, Ajmer. Paneer Malai Tikka and Paneer Lababdaar are its major specialities.

Mango Masala Restaurant

Mango Masala is a diner and café that offers several dishes and cuisines. It is located at the centre of Ajmer and is an excellent place for families. The friendly staff and prompt service are appreciated by the customers. The attractive interior of the restaurant will immediately catch your attention. It is located at Kutchery Road, Ajmer. Paneer Butter Masala and Malai Kofta are its major specialities.

Aroma Royal Garden

Aroma Royal Garden is easy to locate in the city of Ajmer. The place has very friendly rates as per the food reviewers. It is located at Kapaleshwar Chauraha, Pushkar. Paneer Parantha and Dal Makhani are its major specialities. They might end up giving you some real cravings and a strong reason to visit again.

Elite Restaurant

Elite offers a very large and decent space to its customers. The place is very near to the main market area. The quality of the food served in the restaurant is appreciated by the food reviewers. It is located at Station Road, Ajmer. Pizzas and Noodles are its major specialities. Elite has formed a good reputation among food critics over the years.

