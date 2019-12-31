Cheese Stuffed Bread Recipe That Every Food Connoisseur Will Absolutely Love

We all must have tasted a version of cheesy stuffed bread sometimes in our life. Many of the famous pizza chains are known for their stuffed cheesy bread recipes. Check out the recipe for one such stuffed bread that you can easily make at home and enjoy as an evening snack or even along with a favourite sauce of your choice.

Cheesy stuffed bread recipe

The recipe is baked to the perfection that the top will be crispy, chewy from inside and could even give you a food coma from even a small bite. This recipe will help you save money that you usually splurge on buying the stuffed bread from the big chain outlets because it can be prepared within an hour. Pairing this with a marinara sauce or even a tomato chilli ketchup would make this bread more scrumptious.

Cheesy Stuffed Bread Ingredients

Get a prepared French bread dough, 1/4 cup melted butter, shredded cheese (1 cup mozzarella, Mexican, Cheddar, and Parmesan), 1 tbsp cornmeal, dried parsley, garlic powder, and onion powder.

Cheesy Stuffed Bread Recipe

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees before baking the stuffed bread and grease the baking sheet till then.

Roll out the dough in a rectangle shape over a flat surface. Brush the melted butter and sprinkle cornmeal on top of it.

Now flip the dough and spread the shredded all types of mentioned cheeses over the dough. Now fold the dough in half by pressing the edges together.

Now again brush the butter on top of the dough and again sprinkle some shredded parmesan cheese, cheddar cheese, dried parsley, garlic powder, and onion powder.

Now make small 1 inch shallow cuts on top of the bread by using a knife.

Bake the bread for about 25 minutes until it gets golden brown and the cheese starts bubbling.

Cool the bread for 5 minutes before pulling them apart in pieces of your choice.

