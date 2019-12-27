Blueberry Cheesecake Recipe - The Perfect Dessert For Your New Year's House Party

If you're hosting a small New Year's party at home, Blueberry cheesecake can be the perfect fancy but simple dessert option. Here is how you can make a Blueberry cheesecake at home:

How to make the Blueberry Cheesecake

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE BLUEBERRY PUREE

2 cups of blueberries

2 tablespoons of granulated sugar

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

FOR THE CRUST

9 graham crackers, finely crushed (about 1 1/4 cup)

6 tablespoon melted butter

1/4 cup granulated sugar

FOR THE CHEESECAKE

4 (8-oz.) blocks cream cheese, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon of pure vanilla extract

1/4 cup sour cream

2 tablespoon of all-purpose flour

1/4 tablespoon kosher salt

1 cup blueberry puree

FOR TOPPING

Whipped cream

Blueberries

Directions to make the blueberry cheesecake

1. Preheat oven to 325°

2. Blend blueberries in a small food processor

3. Take a small saucepan and put on over medium heat. Add blueberry puree, sugar, and lemon juice to it. Boil everything, then reduce heat and let simmer until slightly reduced. Keep stirring occasionally in every 10 minutes. Let it cool to the room temperature

7. To make the crust: Take a large bowl, mix together graham cracker crumbs, butter, and sugar, until the mixture resembles wet sand. Press into bottom and up sides of an 8" or 9" springform pan

8. To make the cheesecake: In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, then stir in vanilla and sour cream. Add flour and salt and beat until just combined. Fold in the blueberry puree. Pour all the mixture over crust

10. Wrap the bottom of the pan in aluminium foil and place in a large roasting pan. Pour in enough boiling water to come halfway up the baking pan. Bake until the centre of the cheesecake only slightly jiggles, about 1 hour 30 minutes

13. Turn off heat, prop open oven door, and let the cheesecake cool in the oven for an hour. Remove foil and refrigerate cheesecake until completely chilled, for at least 5 hours and up to a night. When ready to serve, top the cheesecake with whipped cream and blueberries

