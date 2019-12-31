Mumbai Restaurants That Serve Scrumptious Mac N Cheese Dishes You Can Gorge On

Cheese, just like Chocolate, has a legion of loyal fans. Out of all the cheese-loaded dishes in the city, one of the most popular and simple, yet humble dish is Mac n Cheese. Considered as comfort food by many, Mac n Cheese is easily found in most restaurant menus across Mumbai. Here is a list of restaurants that serves Mac n Cheese in Mumbai.

Smoke House Deli

Apart from being famous for their burgers and main meats, Smoke House Deli serves a wide range of Mac n Cheese, which are often made with an addition of prawns, chicken sausage and bacon. The place is often filled with students and teachers, as it is located near many colleges.

Also Read | Vietnamese Dishes You Must Try To Get A Taste Of Their Food!

The Good Wife

Considered as a paradise for Mac n Cheese-lovers, The Good Wife is famous for serving a wide range of cheeses, including Mascarpone, Emanthol and Ricotta cheese. The Good Wife has an excellent menu, but it's Baked Four-Cheese Macaroni is among its bestsellers.

Also Read | Jain Pav Bhaji Recipe: Learn To Make One Of The Most Popular Dishes In India

Jamjar Diner

Known for their greasy comfort food, Jamjar Diner is best-known for their sinful Mac n Cheese dish, which has attracted food enthusiasts over the years. The dish is often complimented with roasted mushrooms, truffle oil and a thick layer of panko breadcrumbs, making it completely irresistible.

Also Read | Punjabi Dishes To Treat Yourself With A Hearty Meal This Winter

Also Read | Five Awadhi Dishes To Treat Your Taste Buds When You Travel In The Region