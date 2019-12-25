Cheesecake Shops All Those With Sweet Tooth Must Try In Mumbai

A rich, creamy cheesecake after a meal is a savoury food item to devour. With Christmas on the verge, cheesecakes and other sweets are going to be consumed on a large scale. There are a lot of options to choose from in this festive season. Let’s take a look at some of the best and creamiest cheesecakes for your tastebuds in Mumbai. These are not in any particular order.

Also read: Frankie Places In Mumbai That Are A Must-visit For Every Foodie

Theobroma

This place is known for its sweets. It serves several sweet food items like pastries, brownies, and cakes. These types of savoury food will suffice for your taste buds. Theobroma has multiple outlets in Mumbai. The cheesecakes here are exceptionally good with lemon seasoning.

Also read: Samosa Varieties To Try Out In Various Eateries In Mumbai

When your friend runs such a yummilicious place

Gulab Jamun Cheesecake & Ferrero Rocher Theobroma & the Casatta Cake 😍😍@FreshBakedGoodn pic.twitter.com/EYMu7gUhY3 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) June 6, 2017

Love and Cheesecake

Love and Cheesecake also have multiple outlets in Mumbai. It is popularly known for its Oreo Cheesecake. This place offers rich, creamy and smooth cheesecakes for you.

Candies

Candies, too, has many outlets in Mumbai. If you are planning to visit this place, try their New York cheesecakes.

Pizza Express

This place also has many outlets in Mumbai. It is a very popular pizza joint. It serves distinctive cheesecakes like burnt cheesecake.

LSD

The chocolate and blueberry cheesecakes here are something to die for. With multiple options to choose from, the blueberry cheesecakes here are exceptionally good.