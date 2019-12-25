The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Cheesecake Shops All Those With Sweet Tooth Must Try In Mumbai

Food

A rich, creamy cheesecake after a meal is a savoury food item to devour. Read more to know the location of some of the best cheesecake joints in Mumbai.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cheesecake

A rich, creamy cheesecake after a meal is a savoury food item to devour. With Christmas on the verge, cheesecakes and other sweets are going to be consumed on a large scale. There are a lot of options to choose from in this festive season. Let’s take a look at some of the best and creamiest cheesecakes for your tastebuds in Mumbai. These are not in any particular order.

Also read: Frankie Places In Mumbai That Are A Must-visit For Every Foodie

Theobroma

This place is known for its sweets. It serves several sweet food items like pastries, brownies, and cakes. These types of savoury food will suffice for your taste buds. Theobroma has multiple outlets in Mumbai. The cheesecakes here are exceptionally good with lemon seasoning.

Also read: Samosa Varieties To Try Out In Various Eateries In Mumbai

Love and Cheesecake

Love and Cheesecake also have multiple outlets in Mumbai. It is popularly known for its Oreo Cheesecake. This place offers rich, creamy and smooth cheesecakes for you. 

Candies

Candies, too, has many outlets in Mumbai. If you are planning to visit this place, try their New York cheesecakes.

Pizza Express

This place also has many outlets in Mumbai. It is a very popular pizza joint. It serves distinctive cheesecakes like burnt cheesecake.

LSD

The chocolate and blueberry cheesecakes here are something to die for. With multiple options to choose from, the blueberry cheesecakes here are exceptionally good.

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NETZENS DECLARE MSD AS FAV CAP'N
PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO VAJPAYEE
GVL NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS OWAISI
BOLLYWOOD WISHES A MERRY CHRISTMAS
'NRC BEING SMUGGLED INTO NPR'
WB GUV AND MAMATA BANERJEE TUSSLE