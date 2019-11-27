Samosa Varieties To Try Out In Various Eateries In Mumbai

Samosa, a popular mid-time snack in India was reportedly discovered in Central Asia. Originally called as Samsa, it was named after the pyramids of Central Asia. Today the snack has different names in different parts of the world. According to an online portal, the mid-time snack was introduced in India by a Middle Eastern chef during the Delhi Sultanate rule.

Four different varieties of samosa to try in Mumbai

Samosa is unarguably one of the most popular snacks in India. The habit of grabbing a bite of this deep-fried patty (samosa) with a cup of tea or coffee is ingrained in our culture. Here are five varieties of samosa, that combine new flavour to elevate the taste of this indigenous dish. Have a look at it.

Samosa soup at Burma Burma

Burma Burma is unarguably one of the most popular Burmese cuisine serving restaurants in Mumbai. According to an online portal, the restaurant serves a unique samosa recipe, that combines the flavours of Myanmar with India. It serves Samosa soup that reportedly has a tangy sauce combined with cabbage, carrot, capsicum and two pieces of an Indian samosa.

(Source: The Food Letter's Instagram Page)

Address: Kothari House, Allana Centre Lane Opposite Mumbai University Fort, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001

Also Read | Restaurants: A List Of The Best Rooftop Restaurants In Mumbai

Also Read | Best Kerala Food Restaurants In Mumbai That You Can Visit Any Time

Poha Samosa at Samrat

Located outside the Santacruz station, this little stall offers Mumbaikars a unique flavour of their favourite samosa. The poha samosa reportedly has a filling of the authentic poha inside, making it a scrumptious snack. An online portal reveals that poha samosa is also called as patti samosa among the localities.

Address: Outside of Santacruz Station, West

Spinach and cheese samosa at Soam Restaurant

If having deep-fried samosa is harming your health, have a piece of spinach and cheese samosa at Soam. This mini-samosa is sold in shapes of a small patty and are very crunchy and delectable to gulp in one go.

(Source: A Foodie's Heart's Instagram Page)

Address: Ground Floor, Sadguru Sadan, Opposite Babulnath Temple, Chowpatty

Mutton Samosa at J. Hearsch & Co

A quaint little bakery located in Hill Road, Bandra, reportedly serves the best mutton samosa in the city. The bakery serves four different varieties of samosa, out of which mutton samosa seems to be everyone's favourite.

Address: Holy Family Hospital, Near, 90/ A, Hill Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050

Also Read | Coffee: A List Of Some Of The Best Coffee Places In Mumbai

Also Read | Donuts In Mumbai: Best Places To Eat This Sweet Delicacy In The City Of Mumbai