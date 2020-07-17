Gurpareet Bains Creates A Healthy Version Of Cookies With 5 Servings Of Fruits And Veggies

Gurpareet Bains is an award-winning chef, qualified nutritionist, and a UK based food writer. He is known to author best selling books titled Indian Superfood and The Superfood diet: Low calorie- Full flavour - Recipes for Life.

Bains has come up with a healthy version of cookies for those adults and kids who normally don't prefer consuming fruits and veggies. He considers these cookies as a boon for children, teens, and adults to get their vital nutrients. Read the whole story of how Gurpareet's 'Chikitsa Crumble' cookies are being considered as the World's healthiest snack.

World's healthiest cookie by Gurpareet Bains

Gurpareet Bains has claimed to have come up with a recipe to make the world's healthiest cookie. In an interview with a British news agency, Bains mentioned that the cookies actually contain five daily servings of healthy fruits and veggies.

Gurpareet Bains is one of the few renowned chefs who have famous followers like Gwyneth Paltrow and has written a range of cookbooks over the years. Bains mentioned that the cookies have been so famous that since the release of the recipe, he has been making at least 100 of these gluten-free cookies per week.

The innovative healthy cookies are said to be dense and chewy in texture while enhanced with blueberry flavour. According to Bains, the cookie is equivalent to "five whole bags of fibre-rich leafy green veggies".

The cookies are vegan in nature and have been named 'Chikitsa Crumble'. According to Bains, the cookies have a total of 12 grams of fibre, 12 gms of protein, and 2 servings of fruits and veggies and amounts to only 280 calories, which is very low as compared to the other gluten-rich cookies.

What do Five servings a day mean?

According to a CDC report from 2017, only 1 in 10 Americans consume their daily recommended servings of fruits and vegetables. Five servings a day usually means eating 1.5 to 2 cups of fruits per day along with 2 to 3 cups of vegetables. Those who are unable to eat these recommended quantities or a healthy diet are likely to be more prone to chronic diseases like diabetes and heart issues.

