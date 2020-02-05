Deviled Eggs Recipe: How To Make This Delicious And Healthy Snack

Deviled eggs are also known as stuffed eggs, Russian eggs, or dressed eggs. They are basically hard-boiled chicken eggs that have been shelled, cut in half, and filled with a paste. The paste is made from the egg yolks and is mixed with other ingredients such as mayonnaise and mustard. Deviled eggs are easy to make, and with minimal effort and some creativity, you can also prepare a dish that you find favour.

Deviled eggs are generally served cold as a side dish or an appetizer. People also eat it for breakfast, when you make a large batch. They can also be served at the parties. Let's take a look at the Deviled eggs recipe and the important instructions.

Ingredients:

Hard-boiled eggs

Greek yoghurt (or mayo): This is entirely up to you, what you want to opt for.

Lemon juice (or vinegar)

Dijon mustard: Feel free to add in a bit more or less, depending on how mustardy you like your eggs.

Garlic powder: a 1/2 teaspoon to round out the flavour of the filling.

Salt and pepper: Add fine sea salt and freshly-cracked black pepper.

Toppings: Use smoked paprika and chopped fresh chives.

Instructions:

Prepare your yolk filling: Slice the hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise, and scoop the yolks out into a small bowl. Mash them thoroughly with a fork, then stir in the Greek yoghurt, lemon juice, Dijon, garlic powder, salt and pepper until completely combined. (If you would like a super-smooth filling, you can also blitz these ingredients in a food processor for a sec instead of mashing/stirring everything by hand.)

Fill the egg whites. Using either a spoon or a small cookie scoop or a piping bag, fill the egg whites with the yolk mixture. Sprinkle and serve. Top each of the deviled eggs with your desired toppings, then serve while they’re nice and fresh.

Image Credits: Shutterstock