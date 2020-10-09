Chef Vikas Khanna Reveals “new Normal” As He Wraps Up 48 Hours Long Shoot

Vikas Khanna is not only a very popular and celebrated chef in India but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Vikas Khanna never fails to bring a smile on the faces of his fans. Recently, Vikas Khanna shared a picture explaining his “new normal”.

Also Read | Chef Vikas Khanna's Next Book To Give Insights Into His 'Feed India' Initiative

Chef Vikas Khanna reveals his “new normal”

Vikas Khanna is one of the very active Indian celebrities on social media. From sharing pictures and recipes of delicious dishes to putting up informative posts and goofy pictures with family, the chef’s social media feed is a treat for all his fans and followers. Recently, on October 9, 2020, he took to his official Twitter handle to share a video of his crew members from a set that he has currently been working on. In the video, all the production members and crew from the shoot can be seen wearing a mask and working. Revealing that this is his “new normal” and that the shoot was 48 hours long, Vikas Khanna captioned the post, “The new normal for work. Just wrapped up 48 hours of MOST AWESOME shoot. #ComingSoon”.

The new normal for work.

Just wrapped up 48 hours of MOST AWESOME shoot. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/XB5qBqql18 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) October 9, 2020

Also Read | Vikas Khanna Gives Dish Tribute To DD On 61 Years Completion, Has Sweet Task For Netizens

Vikas Khanna has been one of the ‘heroes’ of the COVID battle, serving food and essentials to millions in India. Vikas Khanna had hit the 10-million meal milestone during the pandemic, after serving food and essentials in over 75 cities. He had also arranged essentials for the widows of Vrindavan on International Widows Day.

Also Read | Vikas Khanna's Next Book Will Be About Feed India Initiative, To Release In 2021

On the work front, Khanna hosted the second season of MasterChef India, that was a series based on the original British show. Since then, he has been hosting all the seasons of the show till now. Later, he was invited as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia in Season 6. Meanwhile, he has hosted four seasons of the show Twist of Taste on Fox Life. Vikas Khanna was featured as a consultant chef on the Gordon Ramsay TV series Kitchen Nightmares and appeared as a judge on the two-part season finale of Hell's Kitchen.

Also Read | Vikas Khanna Gives Sneak Peek Into His Recipe Of Healthier Version Of Samosa