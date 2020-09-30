Vikas Khanna Gives Sneak Peek Into His Recipe Of Healthier Version Of Samosa

On September 29, popular chef Vikas Khanna shared a video on his social media handle, in which he gave a sneak peek into his recipe of samosa. The chef also stated that he has created a slightly healthier version in his baked style. In the caption, Vikas also mentioned that his recipe is dedicated to his mother Bindu Ranjula Khanna and actor Azmi Shabana. Scroll down and read a step-by-step recipe of healthy samosa by chef Vikas Khanna.

READ | Vikas Khanna's Next Book Will Be About Feed India Initiative, To Release In 2021

Healthy samosa recipe by Vikas Khanna

According to Vikas Khanna's healthy samosa recipe, first, you need to prepare the filling of samosa in the traditional way. Peel off a few potatoes, and cut them in medium size. later boil them along with cumin seed. Once the potatoes become soft, strain them.

Mash the potatoes and keep them aside. Meanwhile, chop the onion finely and fry them with spices, such as turmeric powder, chilli powder, among many others, and garlic. Once the onions are fried, add mashed potatoes and mix them. To garnish it, add finely chopped green chillies.

Prepare the samosa dough in the traditional way. And, once it is ready, spread it with the help of roller. Now, cut it into a square shape. Take a knife and sprinkle a little dry flour on it. Place the spread and make cuts on it with the help of a scale and a knife on the one side of it.

Now, take a hand full of filling and place it on the samosa dough. Once the filling is settled, seal from the corners. Take a brunch and apply oil on it and garnish it with cumin. Later, bake the samosas. Scroll down to watch the demonstration for better understanding.

Samosa! Anyone?

.

.

Dedicated to 2 women in my life @BinduRanjula & @AzmiShabana

Their love for their beloved fathers and samosas. ❤️

I wanted to create a slightly healthier version in my baked style. Bon Appetit. 😍@AzmiKaifi pic.twitter.com/avRSmK3AB8 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) September 29, 2020

READ | Vikas Khanna Gives Dish Tribute To DD On 61 Years Completion, Has Sweet Task For Netizens

Talking about Vikas Khanna's healthy samosa recipe post, it has managed to bag more than 30k views along with more than 1.5k likes on the micro-blogging site; and is still counting. More than a hundred Twitter users re-shared the video of Vikas Khanna. A section of fans asserted that they will try the recipe one. On the other side, a follower of Vikas Khanna said that his recipe looks like a combination of "samosa and croissant".

READ | Michelin-star Chef Vikas Khanna Honoured For Feeding Millions In India Amid COVID-19

READ | Sanjeev Kapoor Reminds Fans Of 'Khana Khazana' With His Throwback Thursday Post; See