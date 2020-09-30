Vikas Khanna Gives Sneak Peek Into His Recipe Of Healthier Version Of Samosa

On September 29, popular chef Vikas Khanna shared a video on his social media handle, in which he gave a sneak peek into his recipe of samosa. The chef also stated that he has created a slightly healthier version in his baked style. In the caption, Vikas also mentioned that his recipe is dedicated to his mother Bindu Ranjula Khanna and actor Azmi Shabana. Scroll down and read a step-by-step recipe of healthy samosa by chef Vikas Khanna.
Samosa! Anyone?— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) September 29, 2020
.
.
Dedicated to 2 women in my life @BinduRanjula & @AzmiShabana
Their love for their beloved fathers and samosas. ❤️
I wanted to create a slightly healthier version in my baked style. Bon Appetit. 😍@AzmiKaifi pic.twitter.com/avRSmK3AB8
Talking about Vikas Khanna's healthy samosa recipe post, it has managed to bag more than 30k views along with more than 1.5k likes on the micro-blogging site; and is still counting. More than a hundred Twitter users re-shared the video of Vikas Khanna. A section of fans asserted that they will try the recipe one. On the other side, a follower of Vikas Khanna said that his recipe looks like a combination of "samosa and croissant".
