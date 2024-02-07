English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Chennai Street Food Dishes For Your Next Trip That Will Make You Drool

Ditch the basic Idli and Dosa and try these scrumptious street food dishes on your next trip to Chennai.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Chennai Street Food Dishes For Your Next Trip That Will Make You Drool | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Even in busy metropolitan cities, some of the best meals are found in the form of street food, with street vendors. Like most Indian cities, Chennai also boasts of an elaborative street food culture. If you think, South Indian cities like Chennai are only confined to Podi idlis and Medhu vadas, you are wrong. Chennai is known for its wide variety of irresistible street foods like parottas, kozhi roast, and much more. 

If you are someone who is planning a trip to Chennai, make sure you devour these street food dishes. 

File photo of street food | Image: Pexels 

Sundal 

This street food delicacy is sold on the gorgeous beaches of Chennai. Masala Sundal is made using coconut, raw mango, dried peas, with a tinge of asafoetida. Masala Sundal is easily found mostly near the beach area. You can savour these dishes as you feel the cool beach breeze hitting your face. 

Atho Man 

Atho Man is originally a Burmese dish. However, the people of Chennai have forgotten its origin due to its popularity in the city. For the unversed, Atho Man is a plain orange colored noodles dish served with fresh and raw vegetables. You can find this delicacy very easily. It is being sold on almost every stall on the streets of Chennai.

Podi dosai 

Of course this had to be a part of this list. Podi dosai is Chennai’s best kept secret. It is made fresh on stalls and given to the customers in a matter of minutes. This happens to be one of the spiciest and most flavorful street food dishes. 

File photo of Podi dosai | Image: Unsplash 

Murukku 

Murukku is a crunchy treat available easily in Chennai. It is made using rice flour, salt, gram flour, and cumin seeds. The snack is best served with tea. Another form of this street food is the Murukku sandwich which is becoming very popular among people. It contains tomato, cucumber, and mint chutney.

Idiyappam 

Idiyappam looks like noodles but tastes completely different. It is made using rice flour and served with coconut milk and curry.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

