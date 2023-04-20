Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Seviyan To Kebab, Eid Delicacies To Relish On Festive Occasion

Quick links:
Kebabs are a go-to Eid dish loved by millions of people. Traditionally, chicken and mutton kebabs are the most popular on Eid.
Biryani is one of the most popular dishes in the world. There are several types of Biryanis such as Memoni Biryani, Malabar Biryani, Kolkata Biryani and more.
Shawarma, otherwise known as doner kebab, is one of the tastiest dishes originating in the Middle East. It is typically made with lamb or mutton.
Baklava is a popular Middle Eastern pastry made out of filo, an assortment of chopped up dry fruits, and sweetened with either sugar syrup or honey.
Mutton and naan are perhaps the best food combinations out there. Mutton's succulent texture gets complemented by the naan's chewiness.