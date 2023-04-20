Last Updated:

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Seviyan To Kebab, Eid Delicacies To Relish On Festive Occasion

Here are some of the most popular dishes that are a must have as we celebrate Eid. Some of these dishes are shawarma, biryani and seviyan.

Food
 
| Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
Kebabs
1/6
Image: Unsplash

Kebabs are a go-to Eid dish loved by millions of people. Traditionally, chicken and mutton kebabs are the most popular on Eid. 

Biryani
2/6
Image: Unsplash

Biryani is one of the most popular dishes in the world. There are several types of Biryanis such as Memoni Biryani, Malabar Biryani, Kolkata Biryani and more. 

Shawarma
3/6
Image: Unsplash

Shawarma, otherwise known as doner kebab, is one of the tastiest dishes originating in the Middle East. It is typically made with lamb or mutton.

Baklava
4/6
Image: Unsplash

Baklava is a popular Middle Eastern pastry made out of filo, an assortment of chopped up dry fruits, and sweetened with either sugar syrup or honey. 

Mutton and Naan
5/6
Image: Unsplash

Mutton and naan are perhaps the best food combinations out there. Mutton's succulent texture gets complemented by the naan's chewiness. 

Seviyan
6/6
Image: Unsplash

Seviyan is a dish most synonymous with Eid. Seviyan is made with vermicelli, sugar, milk and a lot of dry fruits, and taste delicious with every bite.

