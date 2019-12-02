Chicken And Mushroom Broth Recipe: Easy And Quick Steps To Make It At Home

Whether you are a kid or a teenage or an adult or an old-aged person, it is unlikely that a person doesn't like chicken soup. Chicken lovers from all over the world like chicken soup. It is one of the meats that is loved by all kinds of people who love non-vegetarian food. Chicken is high in proteins and is included in a low-fat healthy diet usually.

To make this dish

You will need 6-10 minutes to prepare the dish. Then it takes about 21-25 minutes for cooking. This will serve 4 people. It is one of the easiest dishes at home to make and has a mild taste.

Ingredients for Chicken and Mushroom Broth Recipe

Boneless chicken cut into cubes 150 grams

Mushrooms roughly chopped 12-15

Chicken stock 3-4 cups

Oil 1 teaspoon

Spring onion bulbs cut into quarters and separated into layers 3-4

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns 1/4 teaspoon

Parmesan cheese powder 3 1/4 teaspoons

Spring onion greens chopped 1 stalk

How to cook the Chicken and Mushroom Broth

Bring a chicken and boil it in a deep non-stick pan. Then add oil to the non-stick pan and heat it. After this add spring onion bulbs to the sauté and keep it for ½ minute. Then add mushrooms to the mix and blend it well. Then add salt and crushed peppercorns and mix well. Then heat the sauté on high temperature till the chicken is cooked properly. After this take it down from the stove and keep it aside. Take a new bowl and add Parmesan cheese powder to the stock and stir to mix. The put the satué on low heat for 203 minutes. the soup is ready and put it in the bowl. Add chopped spring onions, greens and pour on the broth. It is best served hot.

