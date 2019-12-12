5 Step Paneer Biryani Recipe For All Vegetarian Biryani Lovers

Biryani dishes are fulfilling. They please the mind, stomach and taste buds completely. However, many people are sceptical about veg biryani dishes. Paneer Biryani is a food giant which is heart pleasing. Although Chicken Biryani is the most loved Biryani dish; Paneer biryani is the king of all veg biryanis. Here is a five-step easy way of making paneer biryani at home.

Ingredients for Paneer Biryani

One and a half cup of Basmati Rice

One teaspoon of Oil

400gms of Paneer cubes

One medium-size thinly sliced Onion

Quarter-inch Ginger

Four cloves of Garlic

One Green chilli

Mint leaves - (Two tablespoons and some for garnishing)

Coriander leaves

Tomato

Salt

Turmeric

Red chilli powder

For Masala powder

Half stick of Cinnamon

Two cardamom pods

Three Cloves

Two teaspoons of Coriander seeds

One tablespoon of Peppercorns

Half teaspoon of Jeera

Half teaspoon of Fennel seeds

To temper

Three tablespoons of oil

Two small Bay leaves

Half stick of Cinnamon

Two Cloves

One Cardamom

Ten Cashew nuts

One tablespoon of Peppercorns

Half teaspoon of Jeera

Also Read | Biryani variants: Lamb to Tehri, biryanis that are a must-try for every foodie

Recipe of Paneer Biryani

Step One

Start with washing rice and then soak it for at least half an hour. Meanwhile, heat a deep-fry pan with a teaspoon of oil and add the paneer cubes in it. Heat them in medium flame until they start appearing golden. After that, turn off the flame and keep the golden paneer cubes aside.

Step Two

Use the same pan and add half stick of cinnamon, two cardamom pods, three cloves, two teaspoons of coriander seeds, one tablespoon of peppercorns, half teaspoon of jeera and half teaspoon of fennel seeds one by one. Now, start roasting all the ingredients until the coriander seeds start changing their colour. Turn off the flame and transfer the ingredients to a plate. Allow the mixture to cool down till room temperature. Grind the mixture properly using a blender. Keep it aside after covering with a lid.

Step Three

Now to prepare this tasty biryani dish, crush quarter cloves of garlic, quarter piece of ginger and green chilli using a mortar and pestle and then keep this mixture aside. Heat a pressure cooker pan with oil, and add three tablespoons of oil, two small bay leaves, half stick of cinnamon, two cloves, one cardamom, ten cashew nuts, one tablespoon of peppercorns, half teaspoon of jeera. As soon as the cashew nuts turn golden, add onion and the mixture of crushed ginger, garlic, chilli. Saute until the onion turns translucent.

Also Read | Food: Best restaurants that serves authentic biryani in Hyderabad

Step Four

Starting adding some mint and coriander leaves to saute. Allow it to heat until the onions turn golden. Add the tomato, salt and saute until the tomato turns mushy. Then sprinkle turmeric, chilli powder and saute in low-medium flame until the oil starts to ooze.

Step Five

Now add two cups of water. Drain out the rice from the water used for soaking. Add rice to it and gently mix them. Add the prepared masala powder and give a gentle mix again. Then start adding the fried paneer cubes. Close the cooker and allow it to cook till one whistle in medium-low flame. Wait until the pressure subsides. Remove the cover, garnish with extra mint and coriander leaves and give a gentle mix without breaking the rice strands. Paneer Biryani is best enjoyed with raita and chips.

Also Read | Chicken biryani recipe | How to prepare marinated chicken and biryani from scratch

Also Read | BIRYANI: Here is a list of various types of biryanis to try in Mumbai at specific places

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.