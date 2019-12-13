Pakistani Biryani Offer A Perfect Blend Of Tastes And Fragrance; Check Out The Recipe Here

Biryanis come in many forms and are prepared in several different ways. There are various types of biryani, veg or non-veg, that is savoured by all. Hyderabadi biryani and chicken biryani are amongst the most loved biryanis in India. However, if you are a true biryani lover, make sure you also try out the Pakistani biryani. The dish will leave a foodie in awe as it has a quirky mixture of potatoes and some spices. Here is how you can prepare Pakistani biryani at home easily:

Ingredients required for Pakistani Biryani

One chicken chopped into large pieces

One kilo basmati rice

Half cup of oil or ghee

Four to five cubed potatoes

Three to four green chilli

Four cardamom

Four cloves

One inch piece of cinnamon

One teaspoon of shahi jeera

Four onions sliced finely into pieces

Three tablespoons of ginger-garlic paste

Four tomatoes, pureed

Two cups of yoghurt

Two teaspoon crushed red chilli flakes

Salt to taste

Bunch of mint leaves

Bunch of coriander leaves

Orange food colouring

Recipe of Pakistani Biryani

Step One

Start with cleaning and washing the chicken nicely and keep it aside. Then wash and soak the basmati rice for an hour. Keep the oil to heat in a large pan and start frying the potatoes till they appear golden brown. Remove the potatoes from the pan and keep them away.

Step Two

Use the same oil used for frying potatoes and start adding green chilli, cloves, shahi jeera, cardamom, cinnamon and onion. Fry till the onions turn light golden brown. Now, add the ginger-garlic paste in the mixture and allow it to fry till the raw smell evaporates from it.

Step Three

As soon as the raw smell evaporates away, add the chicken and fry till it is done. Later, add the yoghurt, red chilli flakes, tomato puree, salt, coriander leaves and mint leaves in the chicken mixture. Cook the mixture on high heat till the oil starts separating. Then, add cubed potatoes and stir gently.

Step Four

Bring soaked rice and remove the water. Boil sufficient water in a large container to cook the rice. Add some salt and a tablespoon of oil to the water. The oil will help in keeping the rice non-sticky. Now, add rice to the boiling water. Make sure to observe the rice as it is important to cook only 70% of the rice.

Step Five

Add rice to the yakhni. Do not mix. Spread a tablespoon of ghee on top of the rice to make it tastier. Spread the food colouring on top of the rice now. Cover with the biryani with foil paper and close the lid. Place on a Tawa on cook on low heat for 15 minutes. Mix the rice and gravy nicely before serving. Enjoy this delicious recipe of Pakistani Biryani with Raita.

