Chicken Shawarma, Kathi Roll And Other Lip-smacking Wraps For Mumbaikars To Try

Wraps are a go-to snack. Be it a non-vegetarian or a vegan, wraps can be personalised according to every foodie's taste buds. Mumbai is a hub-spot for every traveller and food lover. Wraps in Mumbai are a perfect go-to snack for the 24hrs running city. From lobster kimchi egg fillings to Turkish chicken gyros, this city has found a way to elevate the basic ingredients to a full-filled dish.

Go-to wraps for Mumbaikars

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma is an Arabic and middle-eastern cuisine dish. It is a Peta bread wrap with mayo and garlic sauce spread, filling veggies and chicken. Simply fried chicken can also be replaced with bbq chicken or afghani chicken. Places like Carter's Blue, Chikita Cafe are some of the best places in Mumbai serving chicken shawarmas.

Kathi Roll

Kathi Roll is a Bengali inspired street food with Mumbai's influence added to it. Kathi Roll is a roll with different fillings in Kathi roti. The roll is available for non-vegetarians and vegetarians. Kathi Kebab rolls are one of the famous rolls in Mumbai. Kathi Kabab Roll, Ayusb's are some of the best Kathi roll serving places in Mumbai.

Frankie

Frankies are basically rolls filled with vegetables, meat, fish or egg. The stuffing of a Frankie differs according to the ingredients that you may prefer. They can also have added flavours of cheese and paneer. Tibbs Frankie, Breadkraft, Roti N are some of the amazing places to try out Frankies in Mumbai.

