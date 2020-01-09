The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Chicken Shawarma, Kathi Roll And Other Lip-smacking Wraps For Mumbaikars To Try

Food

Wraps in Mumbai have a different twist. From Chicken Shawarma to veg and non-veg Frankies, Mumbai has it all. Read on to know more about wrap-joints in Mumbai

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Wraps in Mumbai

Wraps are a go-to snack. Be it a non-vegetarian or a vegan, wraps can be personalised according to every foodie's taste buds. Mumbai is a hub-spot for every traveller and food lover. Wraps in Mumbai are a perfect go-to snack for the 24hrs running city. From lobster kimchi egg fillings to Turkish chicken gyros, this city has found a way to elevate the basic ingredients to a full-filled dish. 

Also Read | Best Frankies In Delhi: 'Tibb's Frankie' To 'Brown Sugar', Places You Must Visit

Go-to wraps for Mumbaikars

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma is an Arabic and middle-eastern cuisine dish. It is a Peta bread wrap with mayo and garlic sauce spread, filling veggies and chicken. Simply fried chicken can also be replaced with bbq chicken or afghani chicken. Places like Carter's Blue, Chikita Cafe are some of the best places in Mumbai serving chicken shawarmas. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Food Maniac India™ (@foodmaniacindia) on

Also Read | Frankie Places In Mumbai That Are A Must-visit For Every Foodie

Kathi Roll 

Kathi Roll is a Bengali inspired street food with Mumbai's influence added to it. Kathi Roll is a roll with different fillings in Kathi roti. The roll is available for non-vegetarians and vegetarians. Kathi Kebab rolls are one of the famous rolls in Mumbai. Kathi Kabab Roll, Ayusb's are some of the best Kathi roll serving places in Mumbai. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by foodiebythebay (@foodiebythebay) on

Also Read | Arabic Cuisine: Carter's Blue, Chikita& Other Cafes To Try Middle-eastern Dishes In Mumbai

Frankie

Frankies are basically rolls filled with vegetables, meat, fish or egg. The stuffing of a Frankie differs according to the ingredients that you may prefer. They can also have added flavours of cheese and paneer. Tibbs Frankie, Breadkraft, Roti N are some of the amazing places to try out Frankies in Mumbai. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sadiya Mariyam (@sadiyascooking) on

Also Read | Winter soups: Lemon-Coriander soup and other options to keep yourself warm this season

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAPIST FILES CURATIVE PETITION
65K POSTERS REMOVED IN SOUTH DELHI: SDMC
JNU FORMS PANEL TO PROBE VIOLENCE
MBAPPE 'S RABONA CHIP
'MILITIAS NOT TO TARGET US TROOPS'
FARMER CREATES SEEDLESS LYCHEES