Chocolate Recipe: Quick And Easy Recipe For Melt-in-mouth Homemade Chocolate

Gooey, delicious and versatile chocolate is the food for every mood. This sweet-indulgence kicks the Monday blues and accentuates your celebration. Immerse in the goodness of chocolate and share your happiness with loved ones, whilst pampering yourself. Scroll down for the recipe for homemade chocolates and easy-to-make melt-in-mouth desserts.

Ingredients to prepare homemade chocolates

Two cups of cocoa powder

Half a cup of sugar

A one-by-fourth teaspoon of sugar

One cup of water

A three-by-fourth cup of butter

A two-by-third cup of milk

A one-by-fourth cup of powdered sugar

Time to create homemade chocolates: 20 minutes

Time to prepare the ingredients: 10 minutes

Steps to create scrumptious homemade chocolates

Step 1

Pour cocoa powder and butter in the processor. Blend them until they form a paste without lumps. After that, fill the pan with water and then place the bowl on top of it so that it does not immerse in water.

Step 2

Pour that chocolate paste in a bowl and turn on the stove to medium flame. Keep stirring it until the mixture becomes smooth and warm as required. Put the paste back in the blender to give it a smooth texture.

Step 3

Warm the milk to normal room temperature. Take out the chocolate paste and add milk, all-purpose flour, and sugar to it. Mix the batter evenly so that no lumps are formed in it.

Step 4

Now pour the mixture into moulds and place it in the refrigerator till they stiffen. After resting it for a few hours, bring it out and munch as much as you want. You can add toppings of your choice to it.

Hot Tips

You can also add your favourite flavours to the batter including dry fruits, seeds, nuts, fruit crush, jams, shredded coconut, chocolate sprinkles and lemon zest to accentuate the taste. For presentation purpose, you can purchase fun and funky shaped moulds including hearts, stars, and names. If you do not have any mould, you can use an ice tray.

