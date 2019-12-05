Chocolate Ganache Recipes To Make At Home In Five Minutes For Multiple Frosting Options

Ganache is a rich dark chocolate mixture mixed with heavy cream which is often used for decoration in many patisserie recipes as well as for icing the cake. It can be whipped to make icing or the cake, pastry or tarts or it can be just poured over whatever dessert you like. It is a versatile topping and can be easily made at home. Here are the steps to make the ganache and different ways to use them in various recipes.

How to make a chocolate ganache?

Steps to make a chocolate ganache

Chop the bittersweet chocolate in small pieces or just use the store-bought chopped version and place them in a bowl.

For a rich ganache, heavy cream is used for the recipe. The heavy cream is taken in a saucepan and boiled until it is about to overflow the saucepan. Once it is boiled, take the pan off the heat and immediately pour the cream over the chopped chocolate.

You will see that the chocolate will start to melt, at this stage you need to ensure to whisk it well enough until the ganache is smooth.

Once blended well, let the ganache cool a bit before pouring them as a glaze over the cake or any bakery item. When pouring over the cake, start from the centre and then go towards the outer portion of the cake.

If you want your icing to be thicker instead of glossier, then cool the ganache completely before swirling it over the cake to get peaked icing over your cake.

In case you want a fluffier icing, then whip the cooled ganache and then use a piping bag to frost your cake with it.

How to use the chocolate ganache in different recipes?

Ganache is usually used to make the icing for the cake and as a decoration in various pastry recipes. Ganache can be glossy, stiff or even fluffy depending on how its made. Here are some ways by which you can use the chocolate ganache in various ways.

You can make Brownie Trifles with Ganache Filling

Tiramisu by layering it with ganache

Dip your doughnuts in ganache

Bundt cake tastes the best with chocolate ganache glaze

Cupcakes could be frosting using ganache

Cheesecake with the top layer frosted by chocolate ganache

