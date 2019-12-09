The Debate
Chocolate Mousse | Recipe For The Delicious Sweet-dish | Easy Steps To Bake Perfectly

Food

Chocolate mousse has the power to put anybody in a better mood. Here is the recipe for a light and airy, yet rich chocolate mousse made the classic French way.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
chocolate mousse

Chocolate mousse is one of the most favourite all-time desserts. Chocolate mousse has the power to put anybody in a better mood. Here is the recipe for a light and airy, yet rich chocolate mousse made in the classic French way. Read ahead-

Chocolate Mousse Recipe

Ingredients

  • 3 eggs 
  • 125 g / 4.5 oz dark chocolate 
  • 10 g / 0.3 oz / 2 tbsp unsalted butter
  • 125 ml / 1/2 cup cream
  • 35 g / 3 tbsp caster sugar 

Decorations

  • Whipped cream
  • Chocolate shavings

Instructions

  • Separate eggs and yolks while eggs are cold.
  • Place whites in a large bowl and yolks in a small bowl.
  •  Leave whites while you prepare other ingredients.
  • Whisk yolks.
  •  Place chocolate and butter in a bowl.
  •  Melt in the microwave in 30-second bursts, stirring in between, until smooth.
  • Set aside to cool - proceed with other steps.
  • Beat cream until stiff peaks form.
  • Add sugar.
  • Beat whites until firm peaks form.
  • Fold egg yolks into the cream using a rubber spatula - 8 folds max (streaks are fine).
  • Touch the chocolate, it should still be runny but only lukewarm. If too thick, microwave 2 x 3 seconds until runny.
  • Pour chocolate into cream yolk mixture.

  • Fold through - 8 folds max.
  • Add 1/4th of beaten egg whites into chocolate mixture.
  • Fold through until incorporated - "smear" the spatula across the surface to blend white lumps in - aim for 10 folds. 
  • Pour chocolate mixture into egg whites.
  • Fold through until incorporated and no whiter lumps remain- aim for 12 folds max.
  • Divide mixture between 4 small glasses or pots.
  • Refrigerate for at least 5 hours, preferably overnight.
  • To serve, garnish with cream and chocolate shavings.
  •  Raspberries and a tiny sprig of mint for colour would also be lovely.
Published:
