Chocolate Mousse | Recipe For The Delicious Sweet-dish | Easy Steps To Bake Perfectly

Chocolate mousse is one of the most favourite all-time desserts. Chocolate mousse has the power to put anybody in a better mood. Here is the recipe for a light and airy, yet rich chocolate mousse made in the classic French way. Read ahead-
Also Read | Roti Roll For Healthy Eating | Check Out This Easy Recipe Of Healthy And Tasty Roti Roll
Chocolate Mousse Recipe
Ingredients
- 3 eggs
- 125 g / 4.5 oz dark chocolate
- 10 g / 0.3 oz / 2 tbsp unsalted butter
- 125 ml / 1/2 cup cream
- 35 g / 3 tbsp caster sugar
Also Read | How Can Leftover Noodles Be Used To Prepare New Dishes? Know Easy Noodle Recipes
Decorations
- Whipped cream
- Chocolate shavings
Also Read | Chicken Dinner Recipes: Easy And Tasty Chicken Recipes To Try This Christmas
Instructions
- Separate eggs and yolks while eggs are cold.
- Place whites in a large bowl and yolks in a small bowl.
- Leave whites while you prepare other ingredients.
- Whisk yolks.
- Place chocolate and butter in a bowl.
- Melt in the microwave in 30-second bursts, stirring in between, until smooth.
- Set aside to cool - proceed with other steps.
- Beat cream until stiff peaks form.
- Add sugar.
- Beat whites until firm peaks form.
- Fold egg yolks into the cream using a rubber spatula - 8 folds max (streaks are fine).
- Touch the chocolate, it should still be runny but only lukewarm. If too thick, microwave 2 x 3 seconds until runny.
- Pour chocolate into cream yolk mixture.
Also Read | Suji Ka Halwa: Quick And Easy Recipe For This Mouth-watering Indian Dessert
- Fold through - 8 folds max.
- Add 1/4th of beaten egg whites into chocolate mixture.
- Fold through until incorporated - "smear" the spatula across the surface to blend white lumps in - aim for 10 folds.
- Pour chocolate mixture into egg whites.
- Fold through until incorporated and no whiter lumps remain- aim for 12 folds max.
- Divide mixture between 4 small glasses or pots.
- Refrigerate for at least 5 hours, preferably overnight.
- To serve, garnish with cream and chocolate shavings.
- Raspberries and a tiny sprig of mint for colour would also be lovely.