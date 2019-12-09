Chocolate Mousse | Recipe For The Delicious Sweet-dish | Easy Steps To Bake Perfectly

Chocolate mousse is one of the most favourite all-time desserts. Chocolate mousse has the power to put anybody in a better mood. Here is the recipe for a light and airy, yet rich chocolate mousse made in the classic French way. Read ahead-

Chocolate Mousse Recipe

Ingredients

3 eggs

125 g / 4.5 oz dark chocolate

10 g / 0.3 oz / 2 tbsp unsalted butter

125 ml / 1/2 cup cream

35 g / 3 tbsp caster sugar

Decorations

Whipped cream

Chocolate shavings

Instructions

Separate eggs and yolks while eggs are cold.

Place whites in a large bowl and yolks in a small bowl.

Leave whites while you prepare other ingredients.

Whisk yolks.

Place chocolate and butter in a bowl.

Melt in the microwave in 30-second bursts, stirring in between, until smooth.

Set aside to cool - proceed with other steps.

Beat cream until stiff peaks form.

Add sugar.

Beat whites until firm peaks form.

Fold egg yolks into the cream using a rubber spatula - 8 folds max (streaks are fine).

Touch the chocolate, it should still be runny but only lukewarm. If too thick, microwave 2 x 3 seconds until runny.

Pour chocolate into cream yolk mixture.

