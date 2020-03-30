Just Like Dalgona Coffee, Here Are Some Easy Coffee Recipes For Keto Lovers

Dalgona Coffee reportedly referred to as the TikTok coffee, is taking the internet by storm. Social media users are posting videos while preparing the coffee which is reported to belong to Korea, is popular in the US and New Zealand. Dalgone Coffee is reported to be a thick and bold coffee that is prepared with hot water, coffee, and sugar.

Much like Keto Dalgona Coffee, there are other coffees that are easy to make and are a healthy alternative to the traditional coffee too, while on a keto diet. Here are three keto coffee recipes. Check them out.

Keto Butter Coffee

Ingredients required to make Keto Butter coffee:

1 cup of water

2 tbsp coffee

1 tbsp unsalted butter or ghee

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to prepare Keto Butter Coffee:

Take all the ingredients, and put them in a blender. Blend it for about 5 minutes or more.

Soon after the blending, the Keto Butter Coffee is ready to drink.

Bulletproof Matcha Latte

Ingredients required for Bulletproof Matcha Latte:

2 cups of water

2-3 tbsp of matcha powder

1-2 tbsp of coconut oil

Coconut cream

Unsweetened Almond Milk

1-2 tbsp of Stevia

Unsalted Butter or Ghee

How to prepare Bulletproof Matcha Latte:

Heat (not boil) the Almond Milk. Pour it into a blender with all other ingredients. Blend the ingredients for a minute or two.

Serve the Bulletproof Matcha Latte with unsweetened/ vegan cookies.

Cinnamon Keto Coffee:

Ingredients required for the Cinnamon Keto Coffee:

2-4 tbsp of coffee

2 tbsp of unsalted butter

1 scoop Perfect Keto MCT Powder

1 tsp cinnamon powder

How to prepare Cinnamon Keto Coffee:

Put all the ingredients in a blend. Let it blend for 1-2 minutes, and pour it into a glass.

Serve the Cinnamon Keto coffee.

Similarly, while the video of Dalgona coffee recipe is doing the rounds of the internet, here is a Dalgona Coffee recipe too, for keto lovers. Given below is a quick and easy Keto Dalgona Coffee recipe. Take a look.

Keto Dalgona Coffee recipe

Ingredients required for Keto Dalgona Coffee recipe: