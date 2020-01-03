Coffee Smoothies That Will Help You Kick Start Your Mornings Better

According to research, almost more than half of the population's mornings do not start without the hit of caffeine. But, with lots of caffeine is also a bit unhealthy and leads to numerous health issues. Do not worry, we have compiled a list of smoothies that will not affect your health and are even nutritional with a hit of caffeine to start your mornings just right. Take your daily dose of caffeine that gives you a nutritional boost. Below are some of the tasty and healthy coffee smoothies that will help you stay fit and healthy and start your morning in a healthy way.

Coconut-Coffee Smoothie:

Ingredients:

1 large banana, frozen

½ cup coconut shreds

1 cup of coconut milk

Few drops of vanilla extract

Coffee to taste

Ice Cubes

Method:

Take coconut shreds and start by dry roasting them until they turn golden brown. Make sure you keep stirring it to avoid burning coconut shreds. Add the roasted coconut shreds and the rest of the ingredients in a blender and mix them until smooth. Pour it in a glass and garnish it with the remaining coconut and enjoy your daily dose of coffee.

Protein-filled Smoothie:

Ingredients:

2 frozen bananas

1 small bowl of peanut butter

1 cup black coffee

1 spoon of protein powder

Few drops of vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoons of cocoa powder

1 cup of almond/coconut milk

Method:

This is the easiest smoothie to make at home. All you need is to just blend everything up together. To get that extra bit of nutritional boost, you can also add chia seeds or oats and blend it all. This is the easiest healthy recipe to start your mornings with.

Cinnamon-Coffee smoothie:

Ingredients:

2 frozen bananas

Coffee to taste

½ cup Yoghurt

Cinnamon

1 cup milk

Ice Cubes

Method:

Take frozen bananas, yoghurt, cinnamon and all other ingredients together. All you have to do is blend all of that together. Pour it in a glass garnish with cinnamon and coffee powder and enjoy your smoothie. Start your morning with a hit of healthy caffeine drink.

