This Coffee Machine Sounds Like Britney Spears' Song 'Stronger'

A coffee machine has recently become an internet sensation as netizens believe that it sounds like American singer Britney Spears' hit song Stronger. The clip of DeLonghi Magnifica machine in action was shared by a 'fledgeling comedian' Samantha Stoakes from Philadelphia and has already received approximately 40,000 likes and nearly 7,000 retweets. Many netizens joked about it as well, while some also noted that DeLonghi Magnifica is not the only coffee machine that sounded like Britney's songs from 2000.

the coffee machine at my hotel sounds just like the intro to “stronger” by britney spears pic.twitter.com/Mfi1R83Ww3 — sam 🐝 (@saaasdfghjkl) December 27, 2019

While one person joked, “How would you like your coffee? STRONGER THAN YESTERDAY!”. Another Twitter user wrote, “Free Britney she's stuck inside”. One user noted, “Every time someone in my work puts on the coffee machine it sounds like the start of Britney’s Stronger!”.

Our coffee machine sounds like the beginning of Britney Spears Stronger... and although I’m excited for the coffee, I’d prefer if somebody was actually playing Britney. — Dominique Hess (@MissDHess) April 21, 2019

When the coffee machine makes the same sound as the intro to Britney's Stronger ...😍 — Dafydd (@Daf_Wyn) October 14, 2017

READ: Britney Spears' Love Songs That You Can Add To Your Romantic Playlist

Not sure what the collective noun for Britney Spears fans is, but my coffee machine is certainly one of them...#Stronger pic.twitter.com/FuHEHuWybN — George Nash (@_Whatsthemotive) January 16, 2019

Our coffee machine makes the same noise as the start of "Stronger" by Britney Spears when it's being cleaned.. "Errrrrrrrrrrrrrr!" — Chris Mullen (@Darkershadeofme) June 25, 2010

READ: Happy Birthday Britney Spears: Check Out Some Iconic Outfits Of The 'Gimme More' Popstar

Britney Spears asks her fans not to 'make mean comments'

While talking about Britney Spears, she recently took to her Instagram in order to show her Christmas decorations to the world to which she received a lot of hate comments. In the video, Britney was showing off her massive tree which was decorated with white lights. Michael Buble's Santa Claus Is Coming to Town can be heard clearly in the background of the video. Britney took to her Instagram to ask her fans to stop the mean comments. Britney said she had a hard time sharing her updates on social media "because people say the meanest things." Read more to know what exactly the Toxic singer had to say about mean comments on her sweet Instagram post.

READ: Britney Spears Birthday Special; Here’re The Top Songs Of The Criminal Singer

READ: Britney Spears Asks Her Fans Not To 'make Mean Comments And Bully People'