This Coffee Machine Sounds Like Britney Spears' Song 'Stronger'

Rest of the World News

A coffee machine has recently become an internet sensation as netizens believe that it sounds like American singer Britney Spears' hit song 'Stronger'.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
This

A coffee machine has recently become an internet sensation as netizens believe that it sounds like American singer Britney Spears' hit song Stronger. The clip of DeLonghi Magnifica machine in action was shared by a 'fledgeling comedian' Samantha Stoakes from Philadelphia and has already received approximately 40,000 likes and nearly 7,000 retweets. Many netizens joked about it as well, while some also noted that DeLonghi Magnifica is not the only coffee machine that sounded like Britney's songs from 2000. 

While one person joked, “How would you like your coffee? STRONGER THAN YESTERDAY!”. Another Twitter user wrote, “Free Britney she's stuck inside”. One user noted, “Every time someone in my work puts on the coffee machine it sounds like the start of Britney’s Stronger!”. 

Britney Spears asks her fans not to 'make mean comments'

While talking about Britney Spears, she recently took to her Instagram in order to show her Christmas decorations to the world to which she received a lot of hate comments. In the video, Britney was showing off her massive tree which was decorated with white lights. Michael Buble's Santa Claus Is Coming to Town can be heard clearly in the background of the video. Britney took to her Instagram to ask her fans to stop the mean comments. Britney said she had a hard time sharing her updates on social media "because people say the meanest things." Read more to know what exactly the Toxic singer had to say about mean comments on her sweet Instagram post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Published:
