Check Out The Recipe For Cinnamon Roll Coffee Cake

If you are craving for something sweet and sugary, then you should try Cinnamon roll coffee cake. This is one of the continental cake recipes which you can easily bake at home. You will not have to take trips to the confectionery to have one of these delicious dessert recipes. You may have heard of Cinnamon buns and Cinnamon rolls, but you may not have heard of Cinnamon roll coffee cake. Here are the ingredients and steps to make Cinnamon roll coffee cake recipe:

Ingredients to make Cinnamon roll coffee cake

For Cake:

1/2 cup butter

2 eggs

1 cup sugar

3 cups flour

2 tsp vanilla

4 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 and 1/2 cups milk

For Topping:

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

2 Tbsp flour

1 Tbsp cinnamon

For Glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

5 Tbsp milk

1 tsp vanilla

ALSO READ | Christmas Brunch: Easy And Scrumptious Breakfast Ideas For The Holidays

Steps to make Cinnamon roll coffee cake

Step 1

Make sure you preheat the oven to 300-350 degree F. Take a large bowl and combine all the ingredients together. Make sure to mix well. This will help the ingredients to soak in everywhere.

Step 2

Take a pan and grease it well. Add the mixture to the pan. For making the toppings, take a bowl and add all the ingredients until they are mixed properly. Spread the toppings on the batter. You can take the help of a knife to swirl the toppings on the batter. Bake the batter with toppings for 30-40 minutes.

Step 3

For making the glaze, mix all the ingredients mentioned for glaze. You need to keep swirling the mixture. Do this until it turns into a pancake syrup. Check for the consistency of the syrup.

Step 4

Take the cake out and let it set to room temperature. You can now drizzle the glaze prepared on the warm cake. So that the glaze gets soaked in the cake. Let is set to a harder glaze. You can serve the cake warm or at room temperature.

ALSO READ | Delicious Two-Ingredient Dessert Recipes That Will Satiate Your Taste Buds

Cinnamon roll coffee cake is so light and fluffy, they will steal your hearts forever. This is one of the most delicious cake recipes. Cinnamon roll coffee cake is perfect for Christmas mornings. You can treat your loved ones with this recipe.

ALSO READ | New Year Food: Top Trifle Recipes You Must Try This New Year

ALSO READ | Christmas 2019: Delicious Cake Recipes That You Can Try At Home