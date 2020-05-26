Chrissy Teigen's Recipe To Make Yummy Chocolate Chip Cookies With A Twist

Chrissy Teigen has established herself as one of the most popular faces in the world today. She started her career as a swimsuit model and quickly aced the field. Chrissy Teigen then entered the food scene after releasing her culinary book.
Currently, Chrissy Teigen focuses majorly on developing recipes for her food website. She even has an entire line of merchandise dedicated to the same. Take a look at this chocolate chip recipe by Chrissy Teigen that is too easy to make but too yummy in the tummy.
Chrissy Teigen’s recipe for chex mex cookies
Ingredients needed:
- Two cups of all-purpose flour
- One teaspoon of fine sea salt
- Half teaspoon of baking soda
- Approximately 12 tablespoons of unsalted butter
- ¾ cup of brown sugar
- ¾ cup of sugar
- Two large eggs
- One and a half teaspoons of vanilla extract
- Two cups of bittersweet dark chocolate chips, you can even opt for chocolate chunks depending on your preference
- One cup of classic chex mex
- Additionally, keep some chex mex aside to be used as a topping
Directions for making Chrissy Teigen’s chex mex added chocolate chip cookies:
- Start by preheating your oven to 375°F
- Take two large baking sheets, line them on the baking tray and set aside
- Take a bowl and combine all the dry ingredients together. This means add in the flour, salt, baking soda and give it a mix until it is all combined and looks like one
- In another bowl, add in the butter, brown sugar and white sugar
- Now, beat these together until it turns into a light and fluffy mixture
- Make sure while you are mixing that all the ingredients are together. Hence, stop the mixer and scrape the ingredients from the sides as and when needed
- Now, add the eggs and vanilla extract to the butter mixture and beat it well
- Beat the eggs on a low speed
- Once the wet ingredients look completely combined, start adding the flour mixture slowly
- Keep beating the mixture until both the dry and wet ingredients have combined
- Now, add in your chocolate chips or chunks and chex mex
- Mix it slowly until it incorporated well
- Scoop out three tablespoons of cookie dough and roll them into balls
- Place these cookie dough balls on the baking sheet and gently press them
- Make sure you have enough distance between each dough ball
- Top the dough with some more chex mex
- Bake these cookies for about 10-12 minutes until the edges are browned
- Let it cool before you dig in
