Chrissy Teigen's Recipe To Make Yummy Chocolate Chip Cookies With A Twist

Chrissy Teigen has established herself as one of the most popular faces in the world today. She started her career as a swimsuit model and quickly aced the field. Chrissy Teigen then entered the food scene after releasing her culinary book.

Currently, Chrissy Teigen focuses majorly on developing recipes for her food website. She even has an entire line of merchandise dedicated to the same. Take a look at this chocolate chip recipe by Chrissy Teigen that is too easy to make but too yummy in the tummy.

Chrissy Teigen’s recipe for chex mex cookies

Ingredients needed:

Two cups of all-purpose flour

One teaspoon of fine sea salt

Half teaspoon of baking soda

Approximately 12 tablespoons of unsalted butter

¾ cup of brown sugar

¾ cup of sugar

Two large eggs

One and a half teaspoons of vanilla extract

Two cups of bittersweet dark chocolate chips, you can even opt for chocolate chunks depending on your preference

One cup of classic chex mex

Additionally, keep some chex mex aside to be used as a topping

Directions for making Chrissy Teigen’s chex mex added chocolate chip cookies:

Start by preheating your oven to 375°F Take two large baking sheets, line them on the baking tray and set aside Take a bowl and combine all the dry ingredients together. This means add in the flour, salt, baking soda and give it a mix until it is all combined and looks like one In another bowl, add in the butter, brown sugar and white sugar Now, beat these together until it turns into a light and fluffy mixture Make sure while you are mixing that all the ingredients are together. Hence, stop the mixer and scrape the ingredients from the sides as and when needed Now, add the eggs and vanilla extract to the butter mixture and beat it well Beat the eggs on a low speed Once the wet ingredients look completely combined, start adding the flour mixture slowly Keep beating the mixture until both the dry and wet ingredients have combined Now, add in your chocolate chips or chunks and chex mex Mix it slowly until it incorporated well Scoop out three tablespoons of cookie dough and roll them into balls Place these cookie dough balls on the baking sheet and gently press them Make sure you have enough distance between each dough ball Top the dough with some more chex mex Bake these cookies for about 10-12 minutes until the edges are browned Let it cool before you dig in

