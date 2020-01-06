Cranberry Khandvi Recipe To Try At Home For A Healthy Breakfast

Preventing infections and chronic diseases, Cranberry juice added to Khandavi helps in fighting various diseases that help in staying healthy. So the Cranberry Khandavi is a healthy recipe to consume as part of the breakfast. Here is a quick and easy recipe by Chef Vijesh Modi, Sr. Sous Chef, Deltin, Daman for Cranberry Khandvi to try at home.

Cranberry Khandvi with Home-made Cheese Stuffing

Ingredients

For Cranberry Khandvi

1/2 cup, Gram flour 1/2 cup

1/2 cup, Yogurt

1/2 cup, Cranberry juice

1 - 1/2 tsp, Red Chilli Powder

Salt To taste

ALSO READ | Oat Milk Recipes You Can Easily Make At Home For A 'healthy You'

For Stuffing

2 tbsp, Cottage Cheese

2 tbsp, freshly grated coconut

1 - 2 tsp, Sugar

1, Green Chilli

1 tbsp, Corriander leaves

1/2 tsp, Sesame seeds

Salt To taste

For Tadka

1/2 tbsp, Cooking Oil

1 tsp, Mustard seeds

1 pinch, Asafoetida

1, Green Chilli

ALSO READ | Perfect Garlic Mushroom Recipe That You Can Try At Home And Impress Everyone

For Garnishing

Corriander leaves, chopped

1 tsp, freshly grated coconut

Method

1. To begin making Cranberry Flavoured Stuffed Khandvi, in a mixing bowl, combine the paneer, along with fresh coconut, sugar, green chilli, cilantro, sesame seeds and salt to taste.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine besan, yoghurt, Cranberry juice, red chilli powder and salt to taste.

3. Using a whisk, mix well to form a smooth batter.

4. Rest it for about 20-25 minutes. After this cook the mixture in a pan and stir constantly so that no lumps are formed. Cook it till it becomes really thick and soft.

5. Once it is very thick, spread just a little on the kitchen counter to check the batter is ready or not). If you are able to roll it than the batter is ready. If not, then cook it for some more time.

6. Once the batter is ready, spread it on the kitchen counter or on the greased inverted Thali. Spread into a thin layer using a bowl or a palette knife.

7. Once it is cool, cut it into strips. Once it is done spread the stuffing mixture all over the khandvi and roll them tightly.

8. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, chopped green chillies, and asafoetida.

9. When they splutter, pour it over the Cranberry flavoured khandvi. Garnish it with chopped cilantro and grated coconut.

ALSO READ | Recipe To Make The Perfect Vegetarian Fried Rice For Your Friends And Family

ALSO READ | Benefits Of Cranberry Juice: 9 Reasons Why You Should Consume Cranberries