Perfect Garlic Mushroom Recipe That You Can Try At Home And Impress Everyone

Mushroom is produced above the ground. Over the last few years, the process of cooking mushrooms has evolved. It offers many kinds of varieties in the present time. Garlic mushroom is one of the most popular varieties of mushroom that is enjoyed across the country by many food lovers. It follows a very easy process and can be also cooked at home. Here is the secret to a perfect home-made recipe of Garlic mushroom.

Also read | Cake Recipe | How To Bake A Birthday Cake At Home | Ingredients, Recipe, And Tips

Perfect home-made Garlic mushroom

Also read | Recipe Alert: Quick Easy To Make Snack Recipes That Will Satiate Your Hunger Pangs

First step

The main key ingredients required for a perfect recipe to cook Garlic mushroom are one pound of mushroom, butter, garlic, water, fresh parsley, salt, and pepper. The first step is to clean the mushroom by gently wiping out the dirt with a towel and then slice them carefully into thick pieces. Clean helps you to remove harmful germs and bacteria from the mushroom that are considered to be dangerous for your health. Always follow this procedure while cooking.

Second step

The second step is to melt the three tablespoons of butter in a frying pan. Heat the butter carefully with medium heating temperature. Make sure you don’t overheat the butter as it will spoil the whole recipe.

Also read | Chicken Biryani Recipe | How To Prepare Marinated Chicken And Biryani From Scratch

Third step

Carefully add around one pound of mushrooms into the pan and make sure that you have cleaned them properly. Don’t stir them directly with a spoon. Allow the mushrooms to cook on their own for some time. After cooking them for approximately 10 minutes you are ready to make your next move as you will notice the color of the mushroom is getting change slowly. It will turn into golden-brown color and that indicates that the mushrooms are cooked. It is very important to notice the color at the right time as over-heating the mushroom might end up burning them.

Final step

Now is the most crucial step as you will have to stir them well in garlic. Do it with complete focus and stir them for about one minute. Your garlic mushroom is ready to be served now and sprinkle one tablespoon of fresh parsley on the dish.

Also read | Paneer Kofta: Here Is Recipe To Cook That Perfect & Delicious Paneer Kofta At Home