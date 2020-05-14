Craving For Mira Kapoor's Chocolate Cake With Mangoes? Here Is How You Can Make One

Quick links:
With the coronavirus lockdown, many people are forced to stay indoors. Some of them have been putting this time to good use and getting to know their way around the kitchen. Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Kapoor has been doing the same and has also been sharing interesting pictures related to the same on her social media. She recently baked a delish chocolate cake with mangoes and fans still cannot get over how delish it looked.
ALSO READ | Dessert Ideas: Prepare Ultra Light Delicious Choco Lave Cake At Home
Mira Kapoor recently took to social media to share the recipe of a yummy chocolate cake. However, the icing on the cake was what took away all the attention. Instead of going the usual way, Mira Kapoor decided to incorporate the summer fruit as a topping. She added a mango flower made of several mango slices and there is no doubt that it was delish.
ALSO READ | No bake chocolate cake: Try this easy recipe for people who love chocolate
Even you can bake this chocolate cake with mangoes in your home. Take a look at this step-by-step recipe on how to make a chocolate cake using just three ingredients. Once the cake is baked you can decorate it however you like. You can also top it with mango slices like the way Mira Kapoor has done it.
ALSO READ | Cake Recipe | How To Bake A Birthday Cake At Home | Ingredients, Recipe, And Tips
ALSO READ | Unusual Cake Designs That You Would Not Believe Are Actually Cakes