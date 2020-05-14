Craving For Mira Kapoor's Chocolate Cake With Mangoes? Here Is How You Can Make One

With the coronavirus lockdown, many people are forced to stay indoors. Some of them have been putting this time to good use and getting to know their way around the kitchen. Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Kapoor has been doing the same and has also been sharing interesting pictures related to the same on her social media. She recently baked a delish chocolate cake with mangoes and fans still cannot get over how delish it looked.

Mira Kapoor's chocolate cake with mangoes

Mira Kapoor recently took to social media to share the recipe of a yummy chocolate cake. However, the icing on the cake was what took away all the attention. Instead of going the usual way, Mira Kapoor decided to incorporate the summer fruit as a topping. She added a mango flower made of several mango slices and there is no doubt that it was delish.

Even you can bake this chocolate cake with mangoes in your home. Take a look at this step-by-step recipe on how to make a chocolate cake using just three ingredients. Once the cake is baked you can decorate it however you like. You can also top it with mango slices like the way Mira Kapoor has done it.

Recipe for chocolate cake with mangoes:

Ingredients:

Four eggs

One and a half cups of all-purpose flour (maida)

One and a half cups of Nutella

Mangoes-as required

How to make a chocolate cake with mangoes?

Take a clean bowl Beat the eggs well in this bowl Now, add in your Nutella to the eggs and beat the mixture for a couple of minutes Once the mixture is thoroughly beaten, add in the flour and slowly fold it in Make sure that there are no lumps in the batter Grease your baking tin and add in the batter Bake the batter in a pre-heated oven for 30-40 minutes at 190 degrees Allow the cake to cook down Now decorate your cake with mangoes and your chocolate cake with mangoes is ready to dig in!

