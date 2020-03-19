Dessert Ideas: Prepare Ultra Light Delicious Choco Lave Cake At Home

Choco lava cake is one of the favourite desserts which a person of any age desires. If you are searching for dessert ideas to serve at your next party, then choco lava cake is a good option. Serve these choco lava cake with powdered sugar on the top or spread the raspberries beside them. Keep reading to know how to make this cake at home without using a microwave by only 3 ingredients.

Ingredients to make the choco lava cake at home:

150 gms packet of Bourbon biscuits

100 gms of Dark chocolate

½ cup of milk

Method to make the choco lava cake without a microwave:

Take the bourbon biscuit and separate the cream and biscuit from each other.

Grind the biscuit into the soft powder in the grinder.

Take the 100 gms of dark chocolate and melt it.

To melt the dark chocolate

Heat the water in the vessel.

Place the dark chocolate in the bowl and keep stirring until it melts completely.

To prepare the oven, take a normal size kadhai and add the regular cooking salt and cover its base from inside.

Place the steel stand on which you can place the pizza plate. If you don’t have the pizza plate you can use any normal steel plate or aluminium plate.

To cover the kadhai, take a large lid or a steel plate.

Heat the kadhai at the low flame.

Make the mould for the cakes

To make the mould you can just use the out base of the glass and turn the aluminium foil according to it.

Shape the mould very firmly and then remove the glass from the mould.

If you have ready mould or silicon mould, go ahead with them. You can also use thick paper cups.

Add the powdered bourbon biscuit into the melted chocolate.

Mix everything till it is well combined.

Add the half cup of milk, which should be at room temperature, neither cold nor warm.

Keep mixing till the batter is ready. Glossy and smooth consistency.

Grease the aluminium mould with oil by using the brush or the fingers.

Pour the batter into the moulds.

Place a medium/ big piece of dark chocolate in the centre of the cake.

Add the very little amount of batter on top of it very gently and let it sit for a few seconds.

Open the kadhai which has been pre-heated on low-medium flame.

Keep the mould inside and bake the cakes for 5-10 mins.

Be careful about the baking time as it varies with the size of the mould. Tear or remove the aluminium foil from the cake. The hot choco lava cake is ready to serve.

