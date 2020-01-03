Craving For Korean Food? Head To These Restaurants In Bengaluru

With Korean cuisine gaining popularity with food lovers of Bengaluru, many restaurants serving the cuisine have popped up across the city. Korean cuisine is known for its flavourful recipes and distinct aromas. Korean cuisine is largely composed of rice, vegetables, and meats. Traditional Korean meals are named for the number of side dishes that accompany steam-cooked short-grain rice. Kimchi is served at almost every meal. If you have not tried Korean cuisine yet, get a little experimental and head to these restaurants in the city:

Have you visited these authentic Korean restaurants in Bengaluru?

1. Thran, Kalyan Nagar

This small yet one of the best Korean food joints in Bengaluru is situated at HBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar. The place is cosy and serves amazing food at very affordable prices. You can also call and reserve a table to avoid wasting time on arrival.

Recommended Dishes: Kimchi jjigae, Bibimbap, Pork Bulgogi, Jjukkumi Bulgogi and Ramen

2. Hi Seol, Kalyan Nagar

This is another authentic Korean food joint located at HRBR Layout, 2nd block, Kalyan Nagar. They have one of the best Gimbap here. Service is really quick & the staffs are really nice and welcoming which makes the dining experience even better. The restaurant set up and decor is simple, but the food is incredibly delicious.

Recommended Dishes: Kimchi, Momos, Hot Pot, Bibimbap and Barbeque Pork

3. The Himalayan, Koramangala

This authentic Korean restaurant is located in Koramangala 5th Block. The ambience is rustic and homely. Coming to food, all the dishes are delicious and the service is very friendly and efficient.

Recommended Dishes: Kimchi Jigae, Kimbap, Sushi, Bibimbap, Bulgogi, and Noodles

4. Soo Ra Sang, Indiranagar

This authentic Korean joint is situated in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. The staff is extremely friendly, and the owner is both fun and sweet. The barbecue is definitely the best thing on their menu. Go for the authentic Korean food but stay for the Korean music.

Recommended Dishes: Cheesecake, Bibimbap, Bulgogi, Cinnamon Tea, Kimchi Pancake, and Clear Soup

