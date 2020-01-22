Cream Of Almond Soup Recipe, Try This Creamy, Rich And Protein Packed Soup At Home

Cream of almond soup is a rich and creamy soup that includes ample nutrients. Cream of almond soup recipe is made from raw almonds, fresh cream, and veg stock. Cream of the almond soup recipe gives a tasty nutty flavour of almonds and packed with the goodness of proteins. Cream of almond soup recipe is an easy recipe to try and can be prepared at home in a very short span of time. So, to try this special and simple cream of almond soup recipe at home and enjoy the best of it, here is the recipe this badam based soup.
Image courtesy: @fonc
Other details for the Cream of almond soup recipe
- Cuisine: Dessert, Indian
- Course: Anytime
- Calories: 352
- Preparation time: 10 minutes
- Cooking time: 25 minutes
- Total time: 35 minutes
- Diet: Vegetarian
- Serving: 5 people
Ingredients for the Cream of almond soup recipe
- 4 cups of vegetable stock
- 200 ml skimmed milk
- 100 grams roasted almonds (powdered well)
- 50 grams’ butter
- 50 grams’ flour
- Salt and pepper taste
- A pinch of nutmeg, grated well
- 2 to 4 drops of almond essence
- 10 grams toasted almond flakes
Instructions for making Cream of almond soup recipe
- The first step of this Cream of almond soup recipe is to Take a heavy-bottomed saucepan and put some butter in the pan to melt, keep the flame of the gas on low to avoid butter getting burnt.
- Once the butter is heated, add some flour and milk in the pan and keep stirring continuously and properly to smoothen the liquid and get a smooth roux.
- Now after that add the powdered almonds coarse paste and veg stock to the pan and mix them all well.
- The last step of making this cream of almond soup recipe is to just medium the flame and let the cream of almond soup boil and enhance the taste properly.
- Add the seasoning and garnish with almond flakes. Serve hot and get in love with this tasty cream of almond soup recipe.
Image courtesy: @therbskitchen
