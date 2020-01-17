Almond Panacotta Recipe: Make The Delicious Dish At Home In THESE Easy Steps

Panna cotta is a popular Italian dessert, comprising of sweetened cream usually thickened with gelatin and moulded into different shapes and sizes. Mostly aromatised with coffee, vanilla, or other flavourings, Panna cotta is often served with a coulis of raspberries, or a sauce of caramel or chocolate.

The much-gorged dish is often cited as a traditional dessert of the northern Italian region of Piedmont. Take a look at a few must-try panna cotta recipes.

Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup almond milk

1/4 ounce of unflavored gelatin

1 and a half cups of heavy cream

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon plus 1/4 teaspoon almond extract

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup chocolate fudge syrup, for garnish

Steps to follow:

Pour 1/3 cup almond milk into a small bowl and stir in gelatin; set aside.

In a medium-sized saucepan, mix together heavy cream, remaining almond milk, and sugar. Bring to boil over medium heat, watching carefully as the cream will quickly rise to the top of the pan.

Pour gelatin and almond milk into the cream mixture and stir until gelatin is completely dissolved. Add half a teaspoon of almond extract and vanilla extract and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and pour into 6 (4-ounce) individual ramekins (Panna cotta silicon bowls)

Leave ramekins uncovered at room temperature to cool. When cooled, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours (can be left overnight.)

To remove, run a knife around the sides of each ramekin and invert over a serving plate.

In a small bowl, combine 1/4 cup chocolate fudge syrup with 1/4 teaspoon almond extract. Drizzle over the top of the Panna cottas to decorate the top as desired.

Cook’s Note

TIP: If panna cotta do not drop freely from ramekins, carefully dip the bottom of the ramekin in hot water. Be careful not to get water in the ramekin.

(Promo Image: Unsplash, by Wesul)