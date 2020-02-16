Creamy Fruit Salad Recipe To Make At Home In 3 Quick And Easy Steps

A creamy fruit salad can be made very quickly and easily at home. It is usually served with a vanilla cream dressing and sometimes also clubbed with sweetened yogurt. This scrumptious dish is the perfect summer breakfast or can be relished during mid-meals too. Check out a step by step guide to making the creamy fruit salad at home.

Creamy fruit salad recipe ingredients

For a delicious creamy fruit salad, all you need is your preferred choice of fruits - oranges, apples, papaya, grapes, bananas, kiwi, strawberries and any seasonal fruit of your choice. To make the vanilla dressing, you will need some fresh cream and vanilla essence. For further dressing, you will require one bowl of sweetened yogurt and milk.

Step 1: Begin with preparing the vanilla mix. Firstly for the creamy fruit salad recipe, take a pan and pour some milk in it. Once the milk is warm enough, add vanilla essence to it. Let it come to boil and thicken in texture. Once done, add some fresh cream to it. Then take a churner and whisk the whole mixture in one direction, until it is thick and creamy. Keep the mixture aside for some time in the refrigerator, allowing it to cool down.

Step 2: Now cut your fruits in small pieces. You can cut the strawberries into two halves while letting the grapes be as it is. Make sure you cut the bananas in similar sizes. Once all your fruits are cut and ready, sprinkle some salt and pepper and allow it to cool.

Step 3: Now go back to the vanilla mixture and add the sweetened yogurt to it. Once again, blend it to a smooth paste. Now slowly add all the fruits in the creamy mixture and mix properly. Your delicious homemade creamy fruit salad is ready to serve.

(Image courtesy: Shutterstock)