Paneer Parantha Recipe: Check Out How To Make This Healthy And Delicious Lunch-box Snack

Paranthas are served hot with curd or pickles. These popular North Indian flatbreads can be savoured with your favourite stuffing or just plain with sugar, jaggery or salt. We have penned down the recipe for Paneer Parantha, in which cottage cheese is mashed and cocooned into the dough. Have a look.

Preparation time 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Servings: 10

Ingredients

For kneading the dough

2 cups of wheat flour

Water to knead the dough

One teaspoonful of ghee

½ teaspoon of salt

For preparing the stuffing

200 grams of cottage cheese

One green chilli, chopped finely

Half a teaspoon of garam masala powder

Half a teaspoon of red chilli powder

Half a teaspoon of amchur powder

Salt as per your taste

Ghee or butter to roast flatbreads

How to knead the cough for Paneer Parantha?

To knead the dough, mix water, wheat flour, salt and ghee in a bowl. Do not pour all the water at once but keep adding more, while kneading it to a soft and plump dough. Cover it with a damp cloth and allow to stay for half an hour.

How to prepare the Masaledar stuffing for Paneer Parantha?

Mash or grate the whole paneer cube. Add all the mentioned masalas in the grated paneer and mix it well. You may add more spices, as per your taste.

How to roast Paneer Parantha?

Take a pinch from the ball of dough and roll it in your palm to make them smooth and circular. Use a rolling pin to roll the ball evenly Pour paneer stuffing in the centre of the flat dough Now cover the stuffing with another rolled dough and press it well from the edges. Sprinkle flour over it and roll the stuffed flatbread Now place a Tava on the stove and let it heat on medium flame. Place flatbread over the heated pan and let it roast from one side. Flip it and apply ghee on the partially cooked side. Continue to flip until it starts to roast evenly and spread ghee to let it fry. Place the prepared parantha into a casserole and apply butter over it. Serve it hot with yoghurt, pickle or curry

