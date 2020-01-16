Pizza Pot Pie Recipe: Here's A Unique Way For Preparing This Like The Italians Do

Pizza is one of the most preferred dishes of India when it comes to ordering Italian cuisine. Many people have a unique way of preparing pizza at home. This is amongst the easiest and less time-consuming version of making a pizza. Pizza Pot Pie is prepared with a blend of sausages and different juicy mixtures. Here is all you need to know about Pizza Pot Pie recipe.

Ingredients for preparing Pizza Pot Pie

2 cups all-purpose flour more or less as needed

1 envelope Fleischmann's® Pizza Crust Yeast

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

3/4 teaspoons salt

2/3 cup very warm water

3 tablespoons oil

1 1/2 cups pizza sauce

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning divided

1 pound ground Italian sausage browned

1 cup mushrooms thinly sliced

10 slices Canadian Bacon chopped

fresh basil for topping

mozzarella cheese sliced

Instructions for preparing Pizza Pot Pie

Step one:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Take a large bowl and combine one cup of flour with undissolved yeast, sugar and salt. Start adding warm water and oil. Mix for about one minute or until well blended.

Step two:

Now, gradually add remaining flour to make a soft dough. The dough should form a ball and will be slightly sticky. Knead, adding additional flour if necessary for about 4 minutes, until it is smooth and elastic.

Step three:

Now, divide the dough into four equal-sized portions. Set aside after making it circular. Cover the entire inside of the ramekins with slices of mozzarella cheese. Then, add browned Italian sausage, sliced mushrooms, and Canadian bacon.

Step four:

Start stirring together the pizza sauce, garlic, and one teaspoon of Italian seasoning. Pour over the other fillings in the ramekins. Cover each with pizza dough to fit over the entire top of it and press to seal edges to the outer rims properly.

Step five:

Place ramekins on a baking sheet and bake in preheated oven for 12-15 minutes until crusts are golden brown. Once the pizza is fully cooked, remove from the oven and immediately serve it hot. Remove ramekins and garnish pot pies with remaining Italian seasoning and fresh basil and serve.

