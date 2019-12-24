CVS Christmas Eve Hours: What Time Does The Store Open And Close? Read The Status Here

As Christmas eve is upon us, everyone is busy preparing different food items for the festival. Some families gather together to prepare a feast for the holidays. While some of us have been doing this for years, no matter how well we plan, most of us always forget some or the other ingredient from the shopping list. And we only realize this at the last minute. CVS Pharmacy is currently the largest pharmacy chain in the United States by a number of locations and total prescription revenue. Your last-minute presents and other material goods are could be purchased from CVS as they have got you covered.

Also read | Christmas Woes: CR To Suspend Dombivali-Kalyan Services For 4 Hours On Dec 25

All CVS stores will be open on Christmas Day. All locations will be operating on a limited schedule from 8 a.m to 9 p.m. The 24-hour locations will close by 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and reopen on Christmas morning at 8 a.m (unless otherwise noted). The hours will vary by location and CVS stores that have pharmacies as they could have limited hours for their pharmacies. It will be best to call and double-check your location’s pharmacy hours instead of driving and coming all the way back.

Also read | HEB Christmas Eve Hours: Know What Time Does It Close And Opens? Status Of The HEB Stores

An alternate option

If you are looking for a 24-hour drug store that is staying open through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, it is Walgreens, which will remain open on the normal 24-hour schedule throughout the holiday season. Walgreens stores are not open 24-hours but will have an 8 a.m.-6 p.m. schedule and reopen during normal business hours on Monday. Target and Walmart will also be closed on Christmas Day and will reopen during normal business hours on December 26th. As with CVS, it is best to call ahead to confirm store hours because websites won’t always reflect holiday hours. So if you need to shop at CVS on Christmas, make sure you are there between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Also read | Safeway Christmas Eve Hours: Here Are The Supermarket Timings And Other Details

Also read | Ulta Beauty Will Be Open On Christmas Eve For Last Minute Shopping; Check Timings And More