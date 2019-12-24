Safeway Christmas Eve Hours: Here Are The Supermarket Timings And Other Details

As Christmas eve is just around, everyone prepares different food items for the festival and also prepare a feast for the holidays. And no matter how well we plan, most of us always forget some of the other ingredients from your shopping list. And you realize this when you are slicing and sautéing them. You don’t need to panic, because the Safeway supermarket will be open on Christmas eve that is December 24, and Christmas Day that is December 25.

If you have a Safeway supermarket in your area or nearby somewhere, then it is necessary to know what are the Safeway supermarket’s working hours during Christmas eve and Christmas day hours. Safeway is one of the best palces for holiday shopping. As the supermarket is open on Christmas eve, the main thing to note is that its working hours may differ depending on the location.

Safeway Christmas eve hours: Timings and other details

The typical store timings are between 06:00 am and 07:00 am (opening time) to 10:00 and 11:00 pm (closing time). So, it is advisable that you call ahead to your local store of Safeway to get the details about the store’s actual timings on the Christmas eve. It is better than standing outside a closed store with your list of shopping. The Marshall store is open from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm on Christmas eve.

Reportedly, for Christmas Day, the Safeway supermarket will be open from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. Be on time and not at the last minute with your list to buy some extra stuff. As the store is open for just 8 hours, see to it that you reach earlier, because it is possible that the store may close earlier or, the store just runs out of your desired item.

Safeway supermarket also offers a great service that is a Drive Up & Go Service, where an employee of the store will bring your order to your car. But, this may not apply to orders on Christmas eve or Christmas day. So, you will have to get out of your car and buy the needed stuff from the Safeway supermarket. As Christmas Day is really the one day of the year, you can go away in your jammies or pyjamas to the supermarket.

