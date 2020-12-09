Dalgona Coffee, Cakes & Other Food Recipes That Topped 'How To' Query In Google Search

Amid the Pandemic, people had been cooking up a storm in their kitchens. From Dalgona Coffee to Paneer and Cakes, our social media sites have been flooded with pictures of friends and family members making these recipes. In case you missed on some recipes, here's revising the trending food section of Google's Year in Search 2020.

Google's Year Search in 2020: Food Items

How to make Paneer?

Paneer is rich in protein and can be prepared at home with ease. With the fear of virus settling on food items, people avoided stepping out of the house to buy paneer, and also for the fact that it can be made at home easily. Although the process to make paneer takes 2-4 days, one can afford making it at home with minimal ingredients.

How to make Dalgona Coffee?

Dalgona coffee was another food item that was cooked in almost every kitchen and social media posts are proof to it. There were around 5000 searches for the query 'How to make Dalgona Coffee'. Making Dalgona coffee needs a little manual work but can be easily prepared using coffee, milk and sugar.

How to make a cake at home?

Birthdays seem incomplete without a cake and that might be another reason why people searched for the recipe of cakes on Google, given the fact that all shops were shut during the lockdown. An easy and quick recipe of chocolate takes hardly an hour even for those who never stepped in the kitchen.

How to make Jalebi?

Since everything was shut during the lockdown this year, people found out different ways to satisfy their cravings for dessert. Apart from several other dishes, 'How to make Jalebi' was one of the most searched food items on the internet.

(Image Source: Patrick Porto & Quang Nguyen Vinh from Pexels)