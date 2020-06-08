Classic Dalgona Coffee Has A New Twist, Here's How To Make The Drink With Strawberry

The Dalgona coffee was doing rounds on the internet a while back. The dalgona coffee or whipped coffee was loved by a lot of people all over the world as it was very easy to make and also delicious in taste. However, the Koran delicacy is now being replaced by a fruity concoction. However, there is a new trend on the internet. Strawberry Dalgona Coffee! It is also being called as pink dalgona coffee because of its colour. For all the fruity and frothy drink lovers, here is how to make the viral strawberry dalgona coffee or the pink dalgona coffee.

Strawberry dalgona coffee or pink dalgona coffee

Dalgona coffee became a viral trend in no time because most importantly it was easy to prepare and had no fancy ingredients. The latest strawberry dalgona coffee is also not very difficult to make and tastes equally delicious if not more than the dalgona coffee. The pink dalgona coffee is definitely fruity and creamy, but what makes it more special that it is completely caffeine-free. The strawberry dalgona can be thus enjoyed at any time of the day. Here is a look at the pink dalgona coffee recipe.

Ingredients

Strawberry flavoured milk powder or strawberry drink powder (depends on the availability).

Cream

Milk

Recipe of strawberry dalgona coffee

Take one tbsp. of strawberry powder in a bowl

Add 4 tablespoons of cream in the powder

Mix the cream and strawberry powder till the mixture turns into frothy pink in colour.

Add this whipped strawberry cream in half glass of milk with few ice cubes

Your pink dalgona coffee is ready.

Dalgona coffee and its alternatives

A lot of netizens are trying this delicious strawberry dalgona coffee and are sharing pictures and videos of the same on social media. The making of dalgona coffee and the strawberry coffee is very simple and it can be easily replaced to give the dalgona coffee a new colour. One can easily replace the brown or pink colour of strawberry dalgona coffee with Nutella or cocoa powder to give the normal dalgona coffee a different shade.

To make the chocolatey version of dalgona coffee, one just needs to replace the strawberry powder in the above recipe with cocoa powder. Half a tablespoon of cocoa powder, one tablespoon of sugar and 3 tablespoons of whipped cream can be used to make the chocolatey version of the dalgona coffee.