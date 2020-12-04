Rohan Gavaskar MOCKS 'nepotism' Jibe With Witty Response To Fan On Twitter

Former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar, the son of batting great Sunil Gavaskar has been actively taking on critics on social media. Besides being a successful commentator, Rohan Gavaskar is also known for his witty remarks and sarcastic comments. The 44-year old has time and again left his fans and followers in splits on social media.

Rohan Gavaskar takes cheeky shot at his critics

Rohan Gavaskar was at it once again when he took to Twitter and posted a witty tweet about the Maldives by comparing it to Dalgona coffee. During the lockdown, Dalgona coffee had created a lot of buzz as several people started sharing photos and videos of the beverage on their social media handles. In the same way, recently, several celebrities have been posting about photos and videos from their holidays and a majority of them are from the Maldives.

Maldives Is the new dalgona coffee 😂😂 #lockdown — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) December 3, 2020

The tweet received a lot of reactions and left everyone in stitches. One of the users who was particularly impressed by Rohan Gavaskar's tweet lauded him for his sense of humour. The user wrote that his sense of humour is another thing in which he is way ahead of his father, the first being commentary.

hahaha!!! this guy has some super sense of humor and second thing in which he is way ahead from his DAD, first being commentary!!!! https://t.co/6KEQ13crC2 — ANKUR GUPTA (@hon786ey) December 3, 2020

Rohan Gavaskar once again displayed his wit as he came up with a sarcastic reply. Taking a jibe at nepotism, Rohan Gavaskar wrote that he wants to say that he got it from his father but then everyone would accuse him of nepotism. The southpaw who played 11 ODIs for India is often targetted by trolls for being a product of nepotism, however, the former Mumbai player has always tackled the accusations with his sharp wit.

I’m tempted to say I got it from my dad - but then I might be accused of nepotism 😐 https://t.co/ZRidHiIrUg — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) December 3, 2020

Rohan Gavaskar takes dig at Anushka Sharma?

Sunil Gavaskar found himself in the middle of controversy for a comment he made on Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma during Match 6 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 between Punjab and Bangalore. The Indian veteran's comment was misquoted on Twitter and the Anushka Sharma Sunil Gavaskar controversy was reportedly blown out of proportion. In fact, Anushka Sharma also hit back at Sunil Gavaskar and sought an explanation from him for his choice of words.

Sunil Gavaskar's son Rohan Gavaskar, who was also a part of the Dream11 IPL 2020 commentary panel, had taken a subtle dig at Anushka Sharma through his tweet. Rohan Gavaskar had posted a cryptic tweet which indicated how the Sunil Gavaskar comment on Anushka Sharma was misquoted unreasonably. Rohan Gavaskar also used the 'folding hands' emoji to express his displeasure over the needless controversy.

