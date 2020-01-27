Dark Fantasy Cake Recipe To Bake At Home For Your Weekend Brunch

A dark fantasy cake is a lip-smacking dessert created by combing the creaminess of dark chocolate and the fluffiness of a cake. The treat is topped with some molten chocolate sauce on top of a crumbly chocolate cake crust. It is usually served with ice cream or dark chocolate sauce. Check out the easy and quick recipe to bake a finger-licking dark fantasy cake.

What Do You Need?

1.5 cup - all-purpose flour

3 tbsp - cocoa powder

3/4 tsp - baking soda

1/4 tsp - baking powder

1/4 tsp - salt

3/4 cup - granulated sugar

1/2 cup - condensed milk

1 cup - water

1/2 tsp - vanilla essence

1/2 tsp - lemon juice

1/4 cup - oil

3 pieces - dark chocolate

What To Do?

Take a medium-size bowl or container. Mix all the dry ingredients in it. Mix the flour, baking soda, baking powder and cocoa powder and sift together. Take another bowl filled with water. Add vanilla essence, sugar, lemon juice and oil to the water bowl. Mix well till sugar completely dissolves. Further, slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients mixture. Note: You can add the dry mixture in two parts for easier mixing. Mix it until no lumps are formed. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees for ten minutes. Grease the cake pan with oil and flour. Pour the batter into the cake pan. Heat dark chocolate and cocoa powder in a pan, making it like a sauce. Pour it in the cake batter. Now bake at 180 degree Celsius for 35-40 mins Check if a fork inserted comes out clean. Make sure it cools completely. You can also serve it with vanilla ice-cream.

Promo Image Credits - Unsplash by Louis Hansel