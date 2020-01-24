Pancakes In Chennai: Best Restaurants In The City Serving The Fluffiest Ones

Pancakes are a delicious dish usually consumed during breakfast hours or dessert. They are basically stacks of buttery, fluffy pancakes that are drizzled with maple syrup or some scoops of Nutella. Some restaurants have started inventing new dishes like sweet red velvet pancakes or pancakes with some salty bacon. Chennai is one of those cities that can surely satisfy a pancake enthusiast. Read more to know about some Chennai pancake places.

Best Pancakes to try in Chennai

That Waffle Place- 23/5, Alagappa Road, Near Ewart School, Purasavakkam, Chennai

This amazing eatery server one of the most mouthwatering mini Dutch pancakes. One serving consists of twelve small pancakes. The restaurant recommends pancakes topped with Nutella and Belgian chocolate which just feels absolutely divine. Another topping one can choose is berry compote, white chocolate & gems, salted caramel & banana, and classic butter and maple syrup.

Crisp Café- 1, Opp. Sterling Club, Sterling Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

This cute cosy café located in Nungambakkam serves one of the most delicious Red Velvet Pancakes all day long. The dish costs ₹225, these velvety-soft pancakes come with cream cheese frosting and maple syrup. The restaurants cook up to four medium-sized pancakes which become a meal of its own. The whole city knows that the best red velvet pancakes are available in the Nungambakkam area at Crisp Café.

Pantry D'Or- 21/11-J, 6th Avenue Main Road, Anna Nagar East, Chennai

This restaurant is popular for serving some of the classic buttery pancakes with maple syrup and whipped cream. The dish is presented with English Summer which has berry compote, cream and butter smothered between two orange zest pancake slices. Pancakes are a popular breakfast serving and this particular pancake is the perfect start for your day with a zing! There are also different variations one can try with toppings like chocolate and banana.

