Corn Cake Recipe To Try At Home With This Step-by-step Method

When the weather is warm, corn is ripe for the picking. Corn or maize is a grain plant, which has origin in southern Mexico. Rich in Vitamin B12, folic acid and iron, corn helps in the production of red blood cells in the body. Corn is also high on fibre which facilitates proper digestion warding off numerous digestive problems including constipation. So, if you love munching these little golden kernels then here is a recipe for corn cake.

Corn cake recipe (Sweet)

Ingredients:

8 oz. fresh white corn (about 2 cups)

8 oz. cream cheese (about 1 package)

1 stick unsalted butter (about ½ cup)

½ cup of sugar

2 egg whites

3 egg yolks

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Method

Have all the ingredients at room temperature. With the help of parchment paper, line the bottom of a 9 inch round pan. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Process the corn in the blender or food processor until it gets fully crushed.

Beat butter and sugar until creamy. Add egg yolks and cream cheese. Beat it at high-speed for almost 5 minutes.

Add processed corn to the butter mixture, with the baking powder and flour.

Meanwhile, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form and fold them very gently into the corn-butter mixture.

Scrape the batter in the pan and bake for 45 minutes or until the cake is lightly golden and firm.

Remove the cake from the oven and cool in a rack.

Fresh Corn cakes

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh corn kernels

1/4 cup chopped green onions

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 large eggs, separated

1/4 cup flour

1/4 cup yellow cornmeal

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Method:

In a blender add corn and green onions and make a paste. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and stir in 2 tbsp. oil and the egg yolks.

In another large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, salt, and pepper. Add it to corn mixture and mix thoroughly.

In another large clean bowl, whisk or beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Fold into corn mixture.

In a large frying pan, heat 1 tbsp. oil over medium-high heat. Working in batches, drop large spoonfuls of the corn mixture into pan (do not spread or flatten).

Cook until edges begin to set and undersides are browned about 2 minutes. Flip and cook until cakes turn brown.

Cook remaining batter the same way by adding oil as needed. Serve hot with a tomato sauce.

