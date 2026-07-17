Death By Trojan: Tamil Nadu Cinema Gives 'The Odyssey' Twist To Classic Dessert On Release Day Of Hollywood Epic

The Odyssey obsession is real in India. The highly anticipated movie, directed by Christopher Nolan, finally hit the big screens today, July 17. Fans of the movie have lined up early morning to catch the first shows of the Matt Damon starrer. The fan frenzy for the movie reached great heights in Tamil Nadu.

‘The Odyssey’ special dessert

On July 17, Broadway Cinemas took to its X (formerly Twitter) account to share a special post around the movie. Before the first day of the first show screening of the movie, the cinema chain prepared the theatres with special decoration around the film. One of the special caught the attention of social media users.

The cinema chain has introduced a special new dessert for the viewers. The sweet treat features a chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate syrup and a chocolate horse. The horse detailing is reminiscent of the Trojan horse shown in the film. They shared the post with the caption, “#TheOdyssey special, at Broadway from Friday 😉 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵 𝗯𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗮𝗻!” The dessert was a twist on the signature death by chocolate dessert, which is a sweet treat that is made of several chocolaty elements.



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More about The Odyssey

The Odyssey was released worldwide today. It was directed by Christopher Nolan and boasts an ensemble cast of Matt Damon, Emma Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Zendaya in the lead roles. The movie follows Odysseus on a ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy. It is produced by Syncopy and distributed by Universal Pictures. This movie also marks the return of Nolan after his Academy Award-winning film 'Oppenheimer' in 2023. 'The Odyssey' has been completely shot with an IMAX camera by Christopher Nolan and is best experienced in IMAX theatres.



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