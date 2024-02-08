Updated January 17th, 2024 at 11:52 IST
Delicious Amla Delights: Adding Variety To Your Diet With Indian Gooseberry
These amla dishes not only introduce delicious flavours but also offer a large variety of health benefits.
Indian gooseberry or amla is a great source of vitamin C. This fruit can be used to make many dishes that are not just healthy, but extremely delicious too. Here are some ways in which you can add amla to your diet.
Amla juice
Freshly squeezed amla juice is a powerhouse of vitamin C and antioxidants. To prepare amla juice, blend amla with water and strain the mixture. You can add a touch of honey or a sprinkle of black salt to suit your taste. A refreshing glass of amla juice is an excellent way to start your day and boost your immune system.
Amla murabba
Amla murabba is a sweet and tangy preserve made by immersing amla pieces in a sugar syrup infused with spices. This delightful concoction not only enhances the taste but also preserves the nutritional goodness of amla. Enjoy it as a standalone treat or as a side dish to complement your meals.
Amla achaar
Amla achaar, or pickled gooseberries, is a yummy condiment that pairs well with various Indian dishes. The combination of spices, including mustard seeds, fenugreek, and red chilli powder, imparts a unique taste to the pickled amla. It serves as a tasty accompaniment to rotis, rice, or any meal of your choice.
Amla chutney
Amla chutney offers a delightful blend of sweet, sour, and spicy flavours. Combine amla with ingredients like green chilies, mint, and coriander to create a delicious chutney. This versatile condiment can be used as a dip, spread, or side dish, adding a burst of taste to your snacks or meals.
Amla raita
Amla raita is a cooling curd-based dish infused with the goodness of grated amla. Mix grated amla with curd, and add a pinch of salt and roasted cumin powder for a simple and refreshing raita. This dish not only enhances the taste of your meals but also contributes to digestive health.
