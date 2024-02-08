English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

Delicious Amla Delights: Adding Variety To Your Diet With Indian Gooseberry

These amla dishes not only introduce delicious flavours but also offer a large variety of health benefits.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
File photo of amla
File photo of amla | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian gooseberry or amla is a great source of vitamin C. This fruit can be used to make many dishes that are not just healthy, but extremely delicious too. Here are some ways in which you can add amla to your diet.

Amla juice

Freshly squeezed amla juice is a powerhouse of vitamin C and antioxidants. To prepare amla juice, blend amla with water and strain the mixture. You can add a touch of honey or a sprinkle of black salt to suit your taste. A refreshing glass of amla juice is an excellent way to start your day and boost your immune system.

File photo of amla juice | Unsplash

Amla murabba

Amla murabba is a sweet and tangy preserve made by immersing amla pieces in a sugar syrup infused with spices. This delightful concoction not only enhances the taste but also preserves the nutritional goodness of amla. Enjoy it as a standalone treat or as a side dish to complement your meals.

Amla achaar

Amla achaar, or pickled gooseberries, is a yummy condiment that pairs well with various Indian dishes. The combination of spices, including mustard seeds, fenugreek, and red chilli powder, imparts a unique taste to the pickled amla. It serves as a tasty accompaniment to rotis, rice, or any meal of your choice.

Representative image of amla | Freepik

Amla chutney

Amla chutney offers a delightful blend of sweet, sour, and spicy flavours. Combine amla with ingredients like green chilies, mint, and coriander to create a delicious chutney. This versatile condiment can be used as a dip, spread, or side dish, adding a burst of taste to your snacks or meals.

Amla raita

Amla raita is a cooling curd-based dish infused with the goodness of grated amla. Mix grated amla with curd, and add a pinch of salt and roasted cumin powder for a simple and refreshing raita. This dish not only enhances the taste of your meals but also contributes to digestive health.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Bollywood Experimented With Dark Comedy

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  2. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries14 minutes ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  4. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. With improved fitness, gymnast Pranati Nayak hopes for further success

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement