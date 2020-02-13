Cooking Without Fire: Indian Recipes To Try At Home | Pineapple Sandwich To Greek Salad 

There are many delicious dishes that people crave for. Some dishes are cooked with the help of fire while there are other dishes that are cooked without fire and taste extremely delicious. It is said that when you cook food with fire, it kills the nutrients and vitamins that are beneficial for the growth of our body. Let us take a look at some easy Indian recipes that can be cooked without fire.

Dishes that can be cooked without fire

Greek Salad

Ingredients: 4 whole ripe tomatoes, 1 whole cucumber, 1/2 whole red onion, 30 whole pitted kalamata olives, 6 ounces of cheese, parsley leaves, 1/4 cup olive oil, 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 1 teaspoon sugar, 1 clove garlic, salt and ground black pepper, 1 whole lemon.

Steps to make it:

Step 1: Add the tomato, cucumber, onion, olives, cheese and some parsley to a large bowl.

Step 2: Combine the olive oil, vinegar, sugar, garlic, 1/4 teaspoon salt, pepper in a bowl. Whisk together.

Step 3: Pour the dressing over the salad ingredients, then add some salt and pepper. Toss with tongs or clean hands. Just before serving, top with the remaining feta and squeeze a little lemon juice over the top.

Yoghurt and Fruit Parfaits

Ingredients: 3 cups vanilla nonfat yoghurt, 1 cup fresh or defrosted frozen strawberries in juice, 1 pint fresh blackberries, raspberries or blueberries, 1 cup good quality granola.

Steps to make it:

Step 1: Layer 1/3 cup vanilla yoghurt into the bottom each of 4 tall glasses.

Steps 2: Combine defrosted strawberries and juice with fresh berries. Alternate layers of fruit and granola with yoghurt until glasses are filled to the top.

Steps 3: Serve parfaits immediately to keep granola crunchy.

Pineapple Sandwich

Ingredients: Bread slices, pineapple slices, 3 tablespoon butter, Black salt,

Steps to make it:

Step 1: Trim the edges of the sandwich bread ( If you prefer to), apply butter evenly on 3 slices of bread and put black salt on all the slices.

Step 2: Cover it with another slice, place pineapple slices on 3 slices of bread then cover these slices with the slices you have buttered before.

Step 3: Divide the sandwich from the centre into two equal parts and Refrigerate it for 30 mins.

Step 4: Remove the sandwiches from the refrigerator and enjoy your meal.

Image Courtesy: Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash