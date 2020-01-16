Delicious Jaggery Recipes That Will Help You Stay Warm And Healthy This Winter

Winter is one of the most-loved seasons of India which is unimaginable without some mouth-watering delicacies. A lot of dishes are only meant to consume in winters, which helps one feel warm. Several individuals have adopted a healthy lifestyle wherein they minimize the consumption of sugar to the most. And, one of the healthiest and tastiest alternatives of sugar is jaggery. There are multiple benefits of having jaggery recipes in winters, most prominently feeling warm. Thus, here are three jaggery dishes that will help you stay warm this winter:

1) Til Ladoo

Til Ladoo is one of the most popular dishes which is prepared specially on Makar Sankranti and Lohri. These ladoos are made of roasted sesame seeds, peanuts, desiccated coconut. and jaggery which is then flavoured with saffron. Maharashtrians have a very famous phrase, 'Til Gul Ghya Goad Goad Bola.'

2) Peanut Chikki

Peanut Chikki is a popular type of Chikki which is prepared with either sugar or jaggery along with chunks of peanuts. This snack can be one of the fastest and easiest, yet effective jaggery recipes which will help you feel warm in winters. Check out the video of Peanut Chikki's recipe below:

3) Gur Ka Halwa

Gur Ka Halwa's recipe consists of semolina, jaggery and a number of nuts. This halwa is one of the best jaggery recipes for curing pain during cold and cough. Check out the video of Gur Ka Halwa's recipe below:

