Detox Drinks: List Of A Few Drinks To Make At Home For A Perfect Weight Loss Journey

When we talk about weight loss, most people consider that eating some diet food and fasting for some days, and little routine changes can have an enormous influence on losing weight. It is important to detox yourself from time to time, to make your weight loss journey more effective and proficient. Just make sure that detox drinks are not your meal replacements. These drinks are basically early morning metabolism boosters to maintain the hydration level in the body. Try drinking detox drinks between your meals for a weight loss process. So, here are some detox drinks that will keep your hydration level up and also act as a weight loss solution.

Detox ginger lemonade

Ingredients

2 cups of filtered water

½ Lemon juice

2-3 tbsp of unfiltered apple cider vinegar

2-3 tbsp of raw honey

1-inch knob of garlic, properly grated

Method

Add all the ingredients slowly to a mason jar and shake well.

Drink this refreshing detox drink throughout the day.

Detox green smoothie with chia seeds

Ingredients

1 cup of spinach

1 teacup of unsweetened almond milk

1 mug of frozen pineapple chunks

1 banana

1 tbsp of chia seeds

Directions

Mix all ingredients and blend them properly with a hand blender and blend until smooth.

If the fusion is too thick, you can add more almond milk.

Detox Cucumber Lemonade

Ingredients

1 cucumber chopped (keep ½ cup of sliced cucumbers for garnish)

2 tbsp of fresh-squeezed lemon juice

8 cups of water

⅔ cup of raw honey

12 pieces of ice cubes

Method

Add chopped cucumber to the blender with 1 or 2 cups of water.

After it is blended properly, rinse the cucumbers through a fine-mesh strainer into the jug. Discard the pulp and add the ice to it.

Heat 1 ½ cups of water on medium flame, over high heat the water until it boils. Then, add the honey and blend it well until it is melted.

Pour some honey, lemon, and water over the ice and cucumber water. Stir well.

DISCLAIMER: Though amazing health benefits can be derived from these detox drinks for weight loss, it is suggested to consult a professional medical expert for its health benefits. Kindly seek advice or instruction from a medical practitioner before its consumption or use.